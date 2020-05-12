Win a Beattie Book

Author Rob Finch is giving TWTD readers another chance to win a copy of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story, his 2006 biography of the Blues legend.

Rob recently reprinted a small number of copies of the book after receiving requests from Town fans.

Former Town and England centre-half Beattie died in September 2018, aged 64.

To win the book, tell us in an email sent to competition@twtd.co.uk arriving before midnight on Sunday which player won England caps alongside Beattie then later played alongside him at Barnet. The winner will be selected at random from the correct answers.

The winner of the previous competition, whose entry was selected at random from those that correctly told us that Liverpool were the team that left a 15-year-old Beattie waiting at a railway station after he had travelled from Carlisle to talk terms, was Geoffrey Goymer.

Rob still has a handful of copies of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story which can ordered directly from him for £9.99 by emailing robfinch180@gmail.com and paying through Paypal.





