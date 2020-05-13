Key Talks on Future of Leagues One and Two

Wednesday, 13th May 2020 10:32 The future of 2019/20 at League One and Two levels could become clearer in the next few days with key EFL meetings taking place. As previously reported, it’s widely expected that the League One and Two seasons, suspended on March 13th due to the coronavirus crisis, will not be resumed with many clubs unable to afford to stage the remaining fixtures behind closed doors and the significant cost of testing players and staff also beyond them. While some clubs - including Town - still favour playing the campaign to a conclusion, this now seems a remote prospect. The EFL insist that no decision has yet been made but notably has issued no rebuttal to the reports which emerged towards the end of last week. Officially it is still committed to completing all three of its divisions with its remaining 113 matches played over 56 days behind closed doors with a June 6th start date pencilled in. Players are due back at their clubs for a mini-pre-season on May 16th. The EFL board, chaired by Rick Parry and which includes representatives from the Championship, League One and League Two, meets today. Discussions between the Government, FA, Premier League, EFL and PFA have been ongoing and are set to continue tomorrow, while conference calls involving League One and Two sides are scheduled for Friday with club secretary Stuart Hayton Town’s representative at such meetings. However, it's expected to be another week before a decision is formally made with clubs expected to first vote on whether the season will be curtailed before subsequently addressing and ultimately voting on a process for doing so and establishing placings, promotion and relegation. According to last week’s reports, various options have been proposed. This is unlikely to be a simple or uncontentious matter with any system having winners and losers. Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has already promised a "legal battle of epic proportions” if his club were to be one of those impacted negatively with Posh sixth, three points from the automatic promotion places when fixtures were suspended. Barring unlikely scenarios where positions are agreed after the first 22 games - whether the first 22 matches literally or the first fixtures played against each opposition side - Town are all but certain to be be placed in mid-table. The Blues are currently 10th but with the points per game and weighted points per game proposals - viewed as the most likely to be accepted - seeing Paul Lambert’s men placed 11th in their first third tier season since 1956/57. That would be Town’s lowest finish since 1952/53 when the Blues, then managed by Scott Duncan, were 16th in Division Three South.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



OwainG1992 added 11:02 - May 13

I say let the teams that want to play, play.

Maybe there is 8 teams in league one.

Start from scratch top 3 go up.

Happy days. 0

Len_Brennan added 11:24 - May 13

Any outcome which fails to see Ipswich Town promoted back to the Championship, should be uncompromisingly challenged and rigorously pursued through the courts. 0

Bluearmy_81 added 11:27 - May 13

Beginning of the end for Town. Evans will blame covid19 but the reality is he has been starving and neglecting to invest sufficiently for years, our woeful position is evidence of that. Also rans in division 3, totally irrelevant, a joke club. Had he done we wouldn't be where we are now. 5 years for Lambert the cherry on the cake. Town fans have embarrassingly let him without any protest. Shameful and gutless. 0

algarvefan added 11:38 - May 13

To be absolutely honest it doesn't matter how they conclude this not everyone will be happy with the way it is done, sadly this whole thing will do our club no favours whatsoever, either in terms of league position or financially.

There are truly tough times ahead, I just hope the club survives it intact.

In terms of COVID19 there are more important issues than football, which has overpaid it's so called stars for too long, maybe this will redress the balance somewhat.

0

Fatboy added 11:52 - May 13

All of the local amateur sports leagues I am involved in (not football) have rules in place setting out how league places will be decided if fixtures cannot be fulfilled. Generally, they are variants on points per games played.



I suppose the Premier League and EFL, along with most other professional leagues, never considered this to be a possible scenario and so are now stuck in a position where they are trying to make up the rules after the event. Whatever the outcome, some clubs are going to be unhappy and legal action will undoubtedly follow. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments