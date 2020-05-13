EFL: Return to Training Delayed

Wednesday, 13th May 2020 20:28 The EFL has released a statement following today’s board meeting where it was decided that players shouldn’t return to training until May 25th. Previously, players were expected back at their clubs to restart training on May 16th ahead of a proposed June resumption of the 2019/20. The new training date is likely to be overtaken by events at League One and Two levels with the anticipation that the season will be brought to a premature end over the course of the next week. Championship clubs, whose season is still expected to be completed, held a conference call following the EFL board meeting while, as reported earlier, League One and Two sides will hold a similar meeting on Friday. Today’s EFL statement reads: “The EFL board has met today to further consider the many complex financial and operational matters resulting out of the Covid-19 crisis, including how the 2019/20 campaign is concluded. “While there is much debate and discussion taking place publicly and privately regarding what should, or could, happen next, the EFL will continue to undertake consultation with our members before the next steps are determined. “Current attention is clearly on the immediate next steps, but the long-term impact on the League and its clubs remains as stark as previously outlined, and solutions are still required to fill the financial hole left by the crisis. The consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic will not be rectified simply by a return to play behind closed doors. “In addition, the EFL is mindful of the pressing need for clarity in a number of areas, including the practicalities and timeframes of clubs being able to facilitate a return to training. To address this, clubs have today been issued with the latest draft of the EFL’s Return to Training Protocols, so that they can prepare appropriately.



“However, until all outstanding matters are concluded, including finalising a comprehensive testing programme on matchdays and non-matchdays, the EFL board has informed its clubs that a return to training should not take place until 25th May at the earliest. “Dialogue continues with our colleagues across the footballing and political landscape regarding these and other issues, and the EFL is committed to keeping all relevant parties updated on key decisions and developments as they occur.”

Photo: Contributed



