Town Outline EFL Training Protocols
Friday, 15th May 2020 10:09
Town have outlined the training protocols players will have to follow if they return to Playford Road for training ahead of a restart of the 2019/20.
While the resumption of the League One campaign looks very much in doubt, with clubs holding a conference call where the matter will be discussed today, as things stand players are due to return at some point after May 25th, the date having been put back from May 16th earlier this week.
Town have been supplied with a 50-page document by the EFL which sets out the protocols for training in the current environment.
Players and staff will be subject to Covid-19 tests twice a week with no one permitted at the training ground unless they have tested negative within the previous 48 hours.
It has been suggested that a one-way system should be put in place, while the two-metre social distancing advice must be kept to at all times.
Players are to arrive at Playford Road already changed into their training kit and should bring their own drinks. They will be subject to a temperature check and medical questions before they’re given access to the training ground.
The gym, canteen and dressing rooms will be out of use and after the session players will return home to shower and get changed.
A maximum of five players will be allowed to train on one pitch with social distancing maintained. Shooting and one-to-one work with goalkeepers will be allowed but no close contact drills.
Sessions will be limited to 75 minutes with equipment disinfected in a 30-minute gap between them.
The EFL and health authorities have to confirm that the club meets those requirements before it is given the green light to return to training.
