Evans: Focus Should Be on How We Finish the Season

Friday, 15th May 2020 11:26 Blues owner Marcus Evans has written to Rick Parry, chairman of the EFL, reiterating Town's desire for the 2019/20 season to be played to its conclusion for the sake of sporting integrity. Last night it emerged that the Blues are among six clubs - Oxford, Peterborough, Sunderland, Fleetwood and Portsmouth are the others - united in their desire to see the campaign - suspended since March 13th due to the coronavirus crisis - completed rather than curtailed as currently appears all but certain. In his letter to Parry, Evans accepts that the EFL faces challenges when it comes to staging the remaining games but believes that unless the Government dictate that football shouldn’t be played behind closed doors for health reasons, then for sporting integrity all options should be looked at in order to complete 2019/20. “The focus should be on how we finish the season and not how do we end the season on an incomplete basis,” Evans wrote. The Blues owner, along with the other five clubs, believes that the financial impact of playing the season to its conclusion against cutting short the campaign at this point should be investigated further. Today’s League One conference call - secretary Stuart Hayton is Town’s representative - will address the issue but, as previously reported, decisions on whether to cut short the season or how places, promotion and relegation would then be settled are not anticipated until next week as clubs are required to be given five days’ notice before votes on issues of that magnitude take place. The majority of League One clubs are understood to be in favour of ending the season early as in many cases they simply can’t afford to stage their remaining games behind closed doors. The huge number of Covid-19 tests that would be required at £150 each add to the costs, while many sides would be forced to take players off furlough in order to play them, further adding to their outgoings at a time when no money is coming in. Town, 10th in the division, seven points from the top six, have an outside chance of making the play-offs. They have eight games remaining, five at home, three away.

Ravanelly added 11:37 - May 15

Have supported Town for over 50 years but really couldn't care less at the moment. 1

MaySixth added 11:44 - May 15

Ridiculous from Evans.

Clubs will go bust.

We will finish now higher than 10th anyway. 1

SE1blue added 11:46 - May 15

But when reviewing the performance of his manager and players, Evans should look at the previous 9 months.



It's a sad case of affairs when I only want this season to be played out so that the true disaster of this season can be revealed and hope that some of those responsible can see what they've done.



Not that anything will change mind... 1

madasbadgers added 11:52 - May 15

I think this is pure economics for ME. Given our large season ticket base it would be cheaper to buy all the testing kits and offer live streaming to ST holders than it would be to refund ST holders for the games that would be lost. I’d imagine similar is true for Sunderland and Pompey. 2

Westy added 12:02 - May 15

I totally agree with Marcus Evans on this. We have to finish the season. It represents two games a week for 4 weeks for most clubs and credit to town that they have taken this stance. The whole credibility of football is at risk if they throw the towel in with the season almost complete. 2

ElephantintheRoom added 12:03 - May 15

I hope someone writes back and says that a well funded health service and a social care system of any sort might have had the capability to withstand this epidemic - and would you like to pay your taxes from now on Mr Evans? 1

dav86 added 12:06 - May 15

Why don’t those 6 clubs play each other twice in a mini league and the top three go up. 0

ITFCsince73 added 12:06 - May 15

As supporters it would be great to finish the remaining 8 games. If only to give us a better insight into what changes to the team need to be addressed, to avoid countless seasons in L1 or worse.

The alternative is to start a new season with the same set up, Chambo leading the team.

Skuse playing his deep role. That outcome will only lead to a mid table finish at best. IMO.

We entered the lockdown in our worst league standing ever.

Change has never been needed more on field.

0

RobsonWark added 12:37 - May 15

Social distancing on the pitch shouldn't be a problem for Chambers. He never marks anyone anyway. 0

