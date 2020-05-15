Town Make Charity Food and Drink Donations
Friday, 15th May 2020 12:07
Town have donated soft drinks, crisps and chocolate bars to local charities Families in Need (FIND), Ipswich Hospital and Aspect Living (Suffolk Meals on Wheels).
Club staff delivered the food and drink earlier in the week with FIND having committed to donating some of their items to homeless hotels, including Sanctuary Support Living.
Town’s director of sales Rosie Richardson told the club site: "We're delighted to be able to donate a selection of food and drink items to key workers as a small gesture, who are all serving the community extremely well during these unprecedented times."
Town’s concourse partner Sodexo has also donated food and drink to local food banks as well as the Colchester Fire Service.
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Five Go To Town by clivebleedingthomas
A fixture that started as a mid-table game but ended as one that would be marked by having special T-shirts printed to commemorate it - this was the Demolition Derby.
Marcus on the Spot in Moscow by clivebleedingthomas
The first leg had been played in the three-sided Portman Road, with no North Stand. Circumstances that many fans thought contributed to our relegation that season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]