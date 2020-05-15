Town Make Charity Food and Drink Donations

Friday, 15th May 2020 12:07 Town have donated soft drinks, crisps and chocolate bars to local charities Families in Need (FIND), Ipswich Hospital and Aspect Living (Suffolk Meals on Wheels). Club staff delivered the food and drink earlier in the week with FIND having committed to donating some of their items to homeless hotels, including Sanctuary Support Living. Town’s director of sales Rosie Richardson told the club site: "We're delighted to be able to donate a selection of food and drink items to key workers as a small gesture, who are all serving the community extremely well during these unprecedented times." Town’s concourse partner Sodexo has also donated food and drink to local food banks as well as the Colchester Fire Service.



Photo: ITFC



