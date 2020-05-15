No Firm Outcome From League One Meeting
Friday, 15th May 2020 13:18
League One clubs are set to meet again next week after no firm outcome on the future of the 2019/20 was reached at this morning’s conference call.
The clubs are split into two factions, a majority of sides who want the season cut short and settled by one of a number of proposed methods, and an increasingly vocal six, including the Blues, who still want the campaign played to its completion if it is possible.
Therefore, it's probably not entirely surprising that a decision wasn't reached today.
The 23 clubs will now meet again next week to discuss the matter further.
Photo: TWTD
