No Firm Outcome From League One Meeting

Friday, 15th May 2020 13:18 League One clubs are set to meet again next week after no firm outcome on the future of the 2019/20 was reached at this morning’s conference call. The clubs are split into two factions, a majority of sides who want the season cut short and settled by one of a number of proposed methods, and an increasingly vocal six, including the Blues, who still want the campaign played to its completion if it is possible. Therefore, it's probably not entirely surprising that a decision wasn't reached today. The 23 clubs will now meet again next week to discuss the matter further.

ArnieM added 13:32 - May 15

“No firm decision”......oooooo there’s a surprise! 0

Chrisd added 13:41 - May 15

Until the leagues above make a decision, I really can’t see how L1 can. 0

TractorRoyNo1 added 13:54 - May 15

Aren't these guys supposed to be business men? Ffs make a decision even if it turns out to be the wrong one. The boat is sinking, either turn back or launch the lifeboats. 1

Cakeman added 14:09 - May 15

Well said TractorRoyNo1. Just make a decision! 0

Cakeman added 14:09 - May 15

Cakeman added 14:13 - May 15

Sorry about the double posting! Don’t know what happened there, I guess I must have done an Arkwright and stuttered on the keyboard! 0

