Unlikely League One Play-Off Extension Proposed

Friday, 15th May 2020 22:57 The League One play-offs reportedly could be extended to involve more teams, the EFL having said that “innovative and creative solutions” might be required to decide the future of the 2019/20 campaign in their statement following this morning’s inconclusive conference call meeting between the clubs. According to BBC Sport, the proposal to extend the play-offs is aimed at addressing the tightness at the top of the division with Sunderland and Wycombe in seventh and eighth behind Peterborough in sixth on goal difference with the Chairboys having a game in hand on Posh and two on the Black Cats. Town are 10th, seven points behind Peterborough, having played a game more. However, it’s understood the proposal was a tongue-in-cheek suggestion made by one club at the meeting - not Town - and is unlikely to be seriously considered. League One clubs are set to meet again on Monday to discuss whether the season is played to its conclusion or curtailed and settled via a points-per-game system as has been confirmed will be the case with League Two. While Town were among six clubs to collectively urge the EFL to play the season to its conclusion via a statement released by Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony last night, Bristol Live reports that as many as 11 of the division's 23 sides - mainly those towards the top of the league but also including 14th-placed Bristol Rovers - favour playing the campaign to its conclusion behind closed doors. However, the rest want the division - suspended since March 23rd due to the coronavorus crisis - to be abandoned with many - among them Accrington Stanley - insisting the cost of playing the remainder of their games behind closed doors is beyond them.

