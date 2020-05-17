Evans Joint-188th in Rich List

Sunday, 17th May 2020 10:17

Town owner Marcus Evans is ranked the joint-188th richest person in the UK with his wealth having dropped £50 million to £750 million, according to the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List which is released today.

Last year, £800 million put Evans joint-174th in the annual Rich List, which is based on "identifiable wealth"; land, property, significant shares in publicly quoted companies and other assets, but not bank accounts, to which the compilers don’t have access, or small shareholdings in private equity.

According to The Sunday Times: “Evans’s Ipswich Town dropped into the third tier of English football for the first time since 1957 at the end of the 2018/19 season.

“The London-born entrepreneur has a conferences business that operates in 59 locations worldwide and his agency, The Artists Partnership, acts for stars including James Norton and Naomie Harris.

“In 2018/19 the group’s profits rose slightly to £34m ($43m). Because of the impact of coronavirus and the relegation, we pin Evans, 56, this year.”

Photo: TWTD