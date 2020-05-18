Redknapp Claims Lampard Was Offered Town Job
Monday, 18th May 2020 11:20
Harry Redknapp has erroneously claimed Frank Lampard was offered the Town manager's job in the summer of 2018 prior to Paul Hurst being named the Blues boss.
TWTD revealed at the time that Lampard was interviewed twice during the Blues’ lengthy recruitment process ahead of Hurst’s disastrous appointment in the summer of 2018.
The current Chelsea boss, Redknapp’s nephew, impressed Marcus Evans and was on the final four-man shortlist, which also included Hurst, Jack Ross, who joined Sunderland, and Graham Potter, currently in charge at Brighton, however, the matter never got as far as Lampard being offered the position.
As reported that summer, the lack of money available to spend at Town was understood to be a sticking point and Lampard withdrew his interest.
Redknapp, however, speaking to Sky Sports News claims this happened after the job had been offered, which was not the case.
“I got him the job at Ipswich with Marcus Evans. I phoned Marcus Evans, I said ‘Listen, you need a manager, Frank Lampard’s your man’. He met him, loved him, offered him the job.
“Frank said ‘Harry, they’ve got no budget, it’s difficult there, I can’t bring any players in, what can I do?’
“I said ‘It’s a great club, Ipswich, Frank but you’re going to need a bit of help, you haven’t got a magic wand.
“Suddenly the Derby job became available and I rang Mel Morris. Mel’s got a house up the road from me and I get on ever so well with him.”
Morris was initially reluctant to consider Lampard but was eventually persuaded to meet him in London and Redknapp says he told him he was immediately impressed.
“‘Oh my God Harry, he’s blown me away, I’ve given him the job’. I had no doubts he would be a success.”
Redknapp, who was previously among those to advise Evans when he was looking for a manager after Roy Keane’s sacking, also expressed an interest in the job himself after Mick McCarthy’s departure but was never interviewed.
Photo: Action Images
