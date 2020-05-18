Redknapp Claims Lampard Was Offered Town Job

Monday, 18th May 2020 11:20

Harry Redknapp has erroneously claimed Frank Lampard was offered the Town manager's job in the summer of 2018 prior to Paul Hurst being named the Blues boss.

TWTD revealed at the time that Lampard was interviewed twice during the Blues’ lengthy recruitment process ahead of Hurst’s disastrous appointment in the summer of 2018.

The current Chelsea boss, Redknapp’s nephew, impressed Marcus Evans and was on the final four-man shortlist, which also included Hurst, Jack Ross, who joined Sunderland, and Graham Potter, currently in charge at Brighton, however, the matter never got as far as Lampard being offered the position.

As reported that summer, the lack of money available to spend at Town was understood to be a sticking point and Lampard withdrew his interest.

Redknapp, however, speaking to Sky Sports News claims this happened after the job had been offered, which was not the case.

“I got him the job at Ipswich with Marcus Evans. I phoned Marcus Evans, I said ‘Listen, you need a manager, Frank Lampard’s your man’. He met him, loved him, offered him the job.

“Frank said ‘Harry, they’ve got no budget, it’s difficult there, I can’t bring any players in, what can I do?’

“I said ‘It’s a great club, Ipswich, Frank but you’re going to need a bit of help, you haven’t got a magic wand.

"I got him an interview at Ipswich and they offered him the job"



Harry Redknapp reveals how Frank Lampard's managerial career could have been very different



📺 Watch the #SkyFootballShow on Sky Sports News now pic.twitter.com/qOynlHniiM— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 18, 2020

“Suddenly the Derby job became available and I rang Mel Morris. Mel’s got a house up the road from me and I get on ever so well with him.”

Morris was initially reluctant to consider Lampard but was eventually persuaded to meet him in London and Redknapp says he told him he was immediately impressed.

“‘Oh my God Harry, he’s blown me away, I’ve given him the job’. I had no doubts he would be a success.”

Redknapp, who was previously among those to advise Evans when he was looking for a manager after Roy Keane’s sacking, also expressed an interest in the job himself after Mick McCarthy’s departure but was never interviewed.





Photo: Action Images

runningout added 11:26 - May 18

Wouldn’t have worked out either 0

Wallingford_Boy added 11:39 - May 18

Still yet to be convinced by Lampard as a manager.. 0

Surco72 added 11:45 - May 18

Said at time should have appointed him , could have had Mount on loan for season , been a lot more higher profile . Instead Evan's went cheap showed little ambition and we whimpered out of the league 1

Alan_Handsome added 11:46 - May 18

Still yet to be convinced by Redknapp as a decent human... 0

RobITFC added 11:56 - May 18

Out of the 4 we ended up with the worst option. 0

blues1 added 12:07 - May 18

Surco72. Clearly you didnt read the story then? U say u said we should have appointed him, from the start but Evan's chose the cheaper option? No, Lampard was offered the job. 0

Bluearmy_81 added 12:10 - May 18

Don't blame him, who wants to work for a club with little ambition and an owner not prepared to fund the manager properly? No brainer 0

ChrisR added 12:10 - May 18

Every M E manager appointed , other than MM has been a disaster .

Lambert's record is worst of all , was hired to keep Town up , but ended last season lower than Bolton, a club in freefall, the after a lucky start this season blew it away with stupid postponements and rotations , not helped of course by Hurst's awful signings. Please dont trust him to hire and fire this close season ….oh I forgot we have 5 more years of this !! 0