Skuse Signs New Deal
Monday, 18th May 2020 11:41
Blues vice-captain Cole Skuse has signed a new one-year deal with the option of a further season.
“We are delighted to have agreed a new contract with Cole,” general manager football operations, Lee O’Neill, told the club site.
“It includes an option for an additional year and while Cole’s focus will be on the football side it gives us time going forward to look at the other qualities he has that could be beneficial for him and the football club.”
The 34-year-old was among the players whose deals are up on June 30th but with Town having an option for a further campaign. As reported on Friday, the club was speaking to those players over the weekend.
Skuse revealed in January that he was in talks with owner Marcus Evans regarding new terms which would have an eye on his future after his playing days.
“When I talk about work off the field, whether it’s coaching or stuff in the community or on match days, it’s something we – that’s me, Marcus, Lee and the manager – have spoken about. I’m doing my badges and some work with Woodbridge Town at the minute,” he said.
“I’ve decided to do that away from this club because I wanted to get out of the Ipswich environment and do the work with a local club. I want to get the coaching badges ticked off. I can do it alongside playing but it’s not at the forefront of my mind right now.
“I do feel more than capable of continuing to play and I want to do that for as long as I can. But, yes, it could be done alongside playing, although my main focus is on being a footballer for the foreseeable future.”
Skuse joined the Blues on a free transfer from hometown club Bristol City in the summer of 2013 and has made 267 starts and seven sub appearances, scoring two goals.
Gwion Edwards, Danny Rowe, Will Keane and Jordan Roberts are the four other players whose deals are up at the end of June.
The Blues have until the third weekend in May to take up their one-year options with news on those decisions expected from the club over the course of this week.
However, even if players don’t have their options taken up that won’t necessarily mean they will be leaving the club.
With so much uncertainty surrounding football and its finances at present, Town could offer new reduced terms later on in the summer once the situation becomes clearer.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Five Go To Town by clivebleedingthomas
A fixture that started as a mid-table game but ended as one that would be marked by having special T-shirts printed to commemorate it - this was the Demolition Derby.
Marcus on the Spot in Moscow by clivebleedingthomas
The first leg had been played in the three-sided Portman Road, with no North Stand. Circumstances that many fans thought contributed to our relegation that season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]