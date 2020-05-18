Skuse Signs New Deal

Monday, 18th May 2020 11:41 Blues vice-captain Cole Skuse has signed a new one-year deal with the option of a further season. “We are delighted to have agreed a new contract with Cole,” general manager football operations, Lee O’Neill, told the club site. “It includes an option for an additional year and while Cole’s focus will be on the football side it gives us time going forward to look at the other qualities he has that could be beneficial for him and the football club.” The 34-year-old was among the players whose deals are up on June 30th but with Town having an option for a further campaign. As reported on Friday, the club was speaking to those players over the weekend. Skuse revealed in January that he was in talks with owner Marcus Evans regarding new terms which would have an eye on his future after his playing days. “When I talk about work off the field, whether it’s coaching or stuff in the community or on match days, it’s something we – that’s me, Marcus, Lee and the manager – have spoken about. I’m doing my badges and some work with Woodbridge Town at the minute,” he said. “I’ve decided to do that away from this club because I wanted to get out of the Ipswich environment and do the work with a local club. I want to get the coaching badges ticked off. I can do it alongside playing but it’s not at the forefront of my mind right now. “I do feel more than capable of continuing to play and I want to do that for as long as I can. But, yes, it could be done alongside playing, although my main focus is on being a footballer for the foreseeable future.” Skuse joined the Blues on a free transfer from hometown club Bristol City in the summer of 2013 and has made 267 starts and seven sub appearances, scoring two goals. Gwion Edwards, Danny Rowe, Will Keane and Jordan Roberts are the four other players whose deals are up at the end of June. The Blues have until the third weekend in May to take up their one-year options with news on those decisions expected from the club over the course of this week. However, even if players don’t have their options taken up that won’t necessarily mean they will be leaving the club. With so much uncertainty surrounding football and its finances at present, Town could offer new reduced terms later on in the summer once the situation becomes clearer.

Photo: TWTD



chrisswailes added 11:48 - May 18

Great stuff. Presumably different terms as it's a new deal rather that the option taken up. Pleased with this - great presence around the place, good for younger players, and keeps him in the building if he wants to move into coaching.



Considering what we are (a mid-table League 1 team), this makes sense. -1

runningout added 11:51 - May 18

Get him some help and things may look decent 0

unknown100 added 11:52 - May 18

I think I’d rather they had taken the option that not, but his game time can’t be like it has been this season, he does a lot for the team off the ball and presumably off the field so good to have him aboard, is a good player to come on when you are winning and calm everybody down and make the smart decisions 0

Gilesy added 11:54 - May 18

Yep, good. Experience will be great even if playing time is reduced. 1

Michael101 added 11:58 - May 18

Just when I thought things could not get any worse this happens.What the fu😬 k is happening to this culb?? 0

Guthrum added 12:03 - May 18

Good news. Will be beneficial to have him around the club in some capacity. Even if mostly on the bench rather than a regular in the starting 11, useful to have as an option/cover for the playing squad, too. 0

PJH added 12:11 - May 18

Good news.



Very good asset both on and off the pitch. 0

