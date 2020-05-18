Options Not Taken on Keane, Roberts and Rowe But Deals Could Still Be Offered

Monday, 18th May 2020 12:13

Town have announced they are not taking the one-year options on Will Keane, Jordan Roberts and Danny Rowe’s contracts but with the door having been left open to possible future deals as football’s financial situation becomes clearer.

“With so much uncertainty over the game and the financial situation, it’s not feasible for the club to take up the options on the players at the moment,” general manager football operations Lee O’Neill told the club site.

“The door is certainly not closed though and it’s a situation that we will look at again when the football world becomes a bit clearer.”





