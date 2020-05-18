Town Take Up Option to Keep Edwards for Another Year

Monday, 18th May 2020 12:17 Town have taken up the one-year option on winger Gwion Edwards’s contract. The 27-year-old was among the players whose deal was due to be up at the end of June but the Welshman will now be spending at least another season at Portman Road. Edwards has made 52 starts and 14 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring eight goals having signed for £750,000 from Peterborough in the summer of 2018. Previously the Blues took up options to keep youngsters Andre Dozzell, Armando Dobra and Harry Wright for a further season. Dobra, 19, has all but agreed a new three-year deal with the option for a further season, while talks with Dozzell, 21, have been ongoing since last summer.

Photos: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Len_Brennan added 12:23 - May 18

Played well before the break and had improved greatly at right back, which I wasn't expecting, so no surprise that he is being kept on. Also, other clubs have shown interest in him, so it makes sense to tie him down again and command a fee if he is to be transferred. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments