Posh Co-Owner: Extended Play-Off Solution Gaining Legs With Top 10 Owners

Tuesday, 19th May 2020 12:25 Peterborough co-owner Stewart Thompson says the extended play-off suggestion made by Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony is “gaining legs” with the “top 10” owners of League One clubs. This scenario could potentially see the Blues involved if based on current league position rather than a points per game scenario. The impasse regarding the future of the 2019/20 campaign at League One level continues with discussions ongoing. The EFL, who have asked clubs to individually put forward proposals on the way forward, has a board meeting on Wednesday with a conclusive vote one way or the other - with it believed more clubs want the season brought to an early end than want it played to a conclusion behind closed doors - expected before the end of the week. The EFL is keen that whatever solution is ultimately given the nod that the vote is decisive rather than being close to a 50/50 split. Town were one of six clubs wanting the season to be completed to lobby the EFL ahead of Friday’s meeting of the 23 clubs, MacAnthony having released a statement on behalf of the collective the previous evening. Blues owner Marcus Evans wrote to EFL chairman Rick Parry stating that "the focus should be on how we finish the season and not how do we end the season on an incomplete basis". At Friday’s meeting MacAnthony made what was initially viewed as a semi-serious suggestion that the play-offs should be extended to eight clubs, however, the idea has subsequently gained traction with sides, such as Sunderland on the cusp of the play-offs, expressing their support for the proposal. In a series of tweets, Thompson wrote: “This solution [extended play-offs] is gaining legs with the ‘top 10’ owners. I can totally understand why after the top 10 you don’t actually care. A play-off like this is way more fair than WPG or PPG. “It’s an easier straight up formula because what do you weigh, home form, away form, league placing form etc?” As the league stands, Peterborough are currently sixth but would drop to seventh on points per game [PPG] or weighted points per game. The Blues are 10th but under either PPG scenario would drop to 11th. Even if clubs agree to extending the play-offs it would be a surprise if those involved would be based on the current top 10 with Town having played a game more than Gillingham, who would move above them on either of the PPG formulas. Gills boss Steve Evans is keen for his club to take part and believes they would have a chance of emerging victorious. “I would trust we will give a good account of ourselves and perhaps even win them,” he told the Kent Messenger. “It would be hard luck on some though, including Ipswich, who would miss out. “No big clubs can get a free wildcard, if you don’t have the points you’re not involved.” Thompson added: “I remember when [Crystal Palace chairman] Steve Parish mentioned the possibility of no football till the 2021/22 season and I thought how scary that scenario is. “In League One, we are there. If teams won’t play behind closed doors now, they won’t in September and I understand why when you stay alive with gate money. “[Peterborough’s ownership] think we should be playing, but if the EFL wants to create solidarity, they are going to have to give the smaller clubs a reason not to shutter and furlough until July 2021. “Every club has an agenda. Staying alive by shuttering is a real agenda. If the EFL want to solve the issue, we need to hear that agenda and embrace a mechanism that ensures the small clubs live and we all play ASAP. The Premier League and the Government could also help. “I’m saying if all clubs knew they were financially safe, conversations on when/how to start and finish season/start new season would be easier for all the clubs. The decisions would have been made by now.” Meanwhile, Burton Albion parted company with manager Nigel Clough yesterday due to the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis. Captain Jake Buxton will take charge on July 1st when his playing contract is up.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



dirtydingusmagee added 12:40 - May 19

on and on ,just get a decision Wednesday and lets all move on it wont please everyone whatever happens but at some point you must bite the bullet .The present uncertainty is no good to anyone . 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments