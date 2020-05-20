League One Salary Cap Proposed

Wednesday, 20th May 2020 11:46 A League One squad salary cap of £2.5 million has reportedly been proposed by the EFL. According to the Daily Telegraph, the EFL’s Financial Controls Working Party met last week and their recommendations were subsequently submitted to clubs and will ultimately go to a vote. The proposals would see clubs in League One limited to paying £2.5 million to their players and sides in League Two £1.25 million. Squad sizes will be limited to 20 senior players aged over 21 with eight homegrown. The salary caps are aimed at dealing with a £200 million hole in lower league clubs’ finances caused by the coronavirus crisis. It’s said the plan is to introduce the cap - which doesn’t include bonuses for promotion - in 2020/21 with clubs given a year to reduce their squad numbers with 22 players permitted for one season. Sides relegated from the Championship would be given a transition campaign. The proposals, which would need to be ratified by a 75 per cent majority, also reportedly stipulate that clubs failing to pay their players on time would face points deductions. The suggested levels of the caps are lower than anticipated and would require clubs such as Town to cut their wage bills significantly. Last season in the Championship the Blues’ overall wage bill was £18.95 million with player wages understood to have made up around £11 - £12 million of that figure. After relegation, many players’ salaries dropped as a result of clauses in their deals, by as much as 60 per cent in some cases, however, the Blues’ player wage bill is almost certainly more than double, perhaps three times higher than the proposed £2.5 million limit and will be one of the largest in the division.

Photo: Action Images



ITFCsince73 added 11:59 - May 20

If the majority of L1 players don’t accept pay cuts in the next 3 months. This proposal will come to late, unfortunately. 0

Durovigutum added 12:01 - May 20

Ignores turnover or the ability to pay more - gates of 20,000 allow higher bills than gates of 3,000. It does focus the mind on quality not quantity.

2

positivity added 12:08 - May 20

would be more sensible to have it as a percentage of turnover, sunderland's incomings are vastly different to rochdale's 1

Murphys_Law added 12:31 - May 20

This proposal isn’t workable in its one size fits all format. As previous posters have mentioned it can only work in relation to turnover. 1

Dissboyitfc added 12:51 - May 20

they should be capping wages in the top divisions as wel. I can see the gap growing bigger! 1

positivity added 12:56 - May 20

also only giving a year's grace to teams (especially those coming down) is unworkable with contracts typically lasting 3 years or more.



i guess going forward there'll be a much larger use of division-specific wage clauses, but that won't happen overnight 0

boltzak added 13:09 - May 20

What about the championship and premier. The clubs have a lot more debts than lower leagues. 0

TJS added 13:17 - May 20

"Sides relegated from the Championship would be given a transition campaign" - yeah right - this would be totally ignored by larger clubs coming down from the Championship in the desperate hope they go straight back up. They would therefore be able to offer up to 5 times the salary of the rest of the division. If this goes through we could be in League One forever. 0

