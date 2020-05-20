Dobra Signs New Deal
Wednesday, 20th May 2020 12:09
Town have confirmed that youngster Armando Dobra has put paper to his new contract, as TWTD previously reported a three-year deal with an option for a further season.
The Albanian U21 call-up had turned down earlier contract offers with the forward’s current terms up this summer, although the Blues had taken up the option to keep him for a further season while negotiations continued.
However, following discussions last month an agreement was reached and Dobra was at Portman Road this morning to put finally pen to paper.
TWTD revealed in January that Brighton and Hove Albion had made a £350,000 offer for Dobra, who broke into the Blues first team earlier this season and quickly became a fans’ favourite.
The 19-year-old, who also qualifies to play international football for England and Kosovo, has made three League One sub appearances in addition to four cup starts and one game from the bench, scoring his only goal in his senior debut at Luton in the Carabao Cup in August.
