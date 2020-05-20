Dobra Signs New Deal

Wednesday, 20th May 2020 12:09 Town have confirmed that youngster Armando Dobra has put paper to his new contract, as TWTD previously reported a three-year deal with an option for a further season. The Albanian U21 call-up had turned down earlier contract offers with the forward’s current terms up this summer, although the Blues had taken up the option to keep him for a further season while negotiations continued. However, following discussions last month an agreement was reached and Dobra was at Portman Road this morning to put finally pen to paper. TWTD revealed in January that Brighton and Hove Albion had made a £350,000 offer for Dobra, who broke into the Blues first team earlier this season and quickly became a fans’ favourite. The 19-year-old, who also qualifies to play international football for England and Kosovo, has made three League One sub appearances in addition to four cup starts and one game from the bench, scoring his only goal in his senior debut at Luton in the Carabao Cup in August.

Photos: TWTD/ITFC



midastouch added 12:12 - May 20

Excellent news. High hopes for Dobra. 5

patrickswell added 12:14 - May 20

Hoping he stays fit and well, while fulfilling the potential that he has. 4

ArnieM added 12:52 - May 20

Excellent news ..... let’s keep where possible our core of youngsters together and build the team around them with 3-4 experienced seniors ... Norwood, Skuse, Edwards, Chambo, Sears, etc 👍 3

Dissboyitfc added 13:03 - May 20

excellent news!

3

JDAndCoke added 13:12 - May 20

Whilst other clubs are getting rid of players and even managers in some cases, we're dishing out new 3 year contracts to our most promising youngsters... Seems odd considering Marcus, according to some, is a "tight arse" who has lost interest in the club 1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 13:14 - May 20

Good news, I hope El Miz is also up for consideration, I know he is injured at the moment but we should give him a chance 1

