Dobra: I Want to Help the Club Get Back to Where it Should Be
Thursday, 21st May 2020 09:44
Forward Armando Dobra says his aim is to break into the first team and help the Blues to get back to where they should be once football restarts having signed a new contract yesterday.
The 19-year-old put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with the club having an option to keep him for a further season.
"It’s good to see that the fans are happy that I’ve signed a new deal," he told the club site.
"They’re a big part of why a signed a new deal. They’re amazing with me and hopefully in the future I can repay them.
"I want to try and break into the first team, play as many games as I possibly can and try and help get the club back to where it should be.
"I can see a pathway to play in the first team at Ipswich. There is the chance for youngsters to play here.”
The Albanina U21 call-up added: "I need to keep working hard. This is only the beginning, this is just another step to where I want to be when I’m older.
"Our health is the most important thing at the moment, though. When we get back I’ve just got to try and get back to the level that I was at and kick on.”
Dobra joined the academy aged 14 having been spotted by volunteer scout Paul Meekcoms while playing for Wingate and Finchley in the Eastern Junior Alliance Youth Football League.
