EFL Statement Rules Out Extended Play-Offs
Thursday, 21st May 2020 14:17
The EFL has released a statement following yesterday’s board meeting ruling out the proposal to extend the League One play-offs to eight clubs and outlining the options available to clubs to resolve the current impasse.
The Blues are among a number of clubs who want the 2019/20 season played to its conclusion behind closed doors - the approach still favoured by the EFL - but most League One sides are understood to favour ending the season now, largely due to financial concerns.
At Friday's conference call involving the 23 clubs Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony proposed extending the play-offs to eight clubs. The idea appeared to gain traction but has now been ruled out by the EFL in their latest statement.
The EFL board met yesterday to consider the feedback and subsequent implications of last week’s divisional club meetings, as the League continues to address the many complex financial and operational matters resulting out of the Covid-19 crisis, including how the 2019/20 campaign is concluded.
The various proposals and counter-proposals received from clubs have been reviewed and, as a result, the board has finalised the draft framework that would be adopted into EFL regulations, in the event that a division is to make the decision to curtail its season as League Two indicated last Friday.
League One clubs are expected to vote on whether to end the season now or play it to its conclusion next week.
If the division is settled on unweighted points per game, the Blues would finish 11th, their their lowest position since 1952/53 when the Blues, then managed by Scott Duncan, were 16th in Division Three South.
Photo: Contributed
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Five Go To Town by clivebleedingthomas
A fixture that started as a mid-table game but ended as one that would be marked by having special T-shirts printed to commemorate it - this was the Demolition Derby.
Marcus on the Spot in Moscow by clivebleedingthomas
The first leg had been played in the three-sided Portman Road, with no North Stand. Circumstances that many fans thought contributed to our relegation that season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]