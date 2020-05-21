Win a Copy of Beattie Book

Thursday, 21st May 2020 17:08

Author Rob Finch is giving TWTD readers a final chance to win a copy of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story, his 2006 biography of the Blues legend.

Rob recently reprinted a small number of copies of the book after receiving requests from Town fans.

Former Town and England centre-half Beattie died in September 2018, aged 64.

To win the book, answer the following question in an email sent to competition@twtd.co.uk arriving before midnight on next Wednesday. The winner will be selected at random from the correct answers.

When Beat was playing for Swedish side Sandvikens they were managed by the son of an AC Milan legend. Name that AC Milan legend.

The winner of the previous competition, whose entry was selected at random from those that correctly told us that Steve Whitworth was the player to feature alongside Beattie both for England and at Barnet, was Bob Tebbit.

Rob still has literally a couple of copies of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story for sale which can ordered directly from him for £9.99 by emailing robfinch180@gmail.com and paying through Paypal.





Photo: TWTD