Blues Legends at Dinner to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of UEFA Cup Triumph

Thursday, 21st May 2020 17:40 Town’s 1981 UEFA Cup triumph will be celebrated with a dinner attended by the stars of that great team at the Ipswich Hotel in Copdock on the night of its 40th anniversary, Thursday 20th May 2021. The Blues beat AZ 67 Alkmaar 5-4 on aggregate to lift the trophy at the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam at the end of what most consider the club’s greatest ever season. The heroes of that night - Alan Brazil, Paul Mariner, Eric Gates, Terry Butcher, Russell Osman, John Wark, Arnold Muhren, Frans Thijssen, George Burley and Mick Mills have already been confirmed - will be interviewed on stage with Ian Stafford from The Sporting Club, who are organising the three-course dinner, the evening's host. In addition, footage of the two legs, the Blues’ 3-0 victory at Portman Road and the second game in Holland which ended 4-2 to AZ on the night, will be screened. Lifelong Town fan Pat Lewis from Source One Associates, a long-time club sponsor and a member of The Sporting Club, says the event is something for fans to look forward to during a difficult period from both a football and a wider perspective. “It’s 40 years since we won that cup and I think there’s still so much love for those lads and people will want to remember the glory days and happier times,” he said. “I’m 55 and like a lot of people my age still hark back to those moments and to rub shoulders with those lads that played in that era is still a boyhood dream. “It’s something for Ipswich fans to look forward to next year and it’s a chance to give these lads some appreciation.” Tickets for the dinner, which will raise funds for Volunteering Matters, are available now at a special early bird offer of £100 plus VAT each for the first 200, thereafter they will cost £120 plus VAT. A table of 10 is priced at £950 plus VAT, then £1,150 plus VAT. For tickets and further information visit The Sporting Club’s website or phone Tina Thomas on 07825 829184 or email tina@thesportingclub.co. There is a special room rate of £70 at the hotel on the night for those attending the event, call 01473 209988.

Photo: Action Images



