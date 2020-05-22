Crane Can't Wait to Get Started

Friday, 22nd May 2020 19:14

New Blues signing Ross Crane says he can’t wait to get started having signed from Bury Town on a two-year deal which starts in July.

"I'm really pleased, well, I'm delighted and I can't wait to get started," the Ipswich-born left-sided midfielder told the club site.

"It's a big moment for a young lad to sign his first professional contract so to do that here is brilliant.

"I've only been at Bury Town for a season but I've enjoyed myself a lot and I'd like to say a big thank you to them.

"We obviously don't know when football will return, but when it's safe to do so I'm looking forward to being involved.

“Hopefully I can push on with the U23s squad but the main thing is that I get used to the playing style at the club."





Photo: Bury Town