Crane Can't Wait to Get Started
Friday, 22nd May 2020 19:14
New Blues signing Ross Crane says he can’t wait to get started having signed from Bury Town on a two-year deal which starts in July.
"I'm really pleased, well, I'm delighted and I can't wait to get started," the Ipswich-born left-sided midfielder told the club site.
"It's a big moment for a young lad to sign his first professional contract so to do that here is brilliant.
"I've only been at Bury Town for a season but I've enjoyed myself a lot and I'd like to say a big thank you to them.
"We obviously don't know when football will return, but when it's safe to do so I'm looking forward to being involved.
“Hopefully I can push on with the U23s squad but the main thing is that I get used to the playing style at the club."
Photo: Bury Town
