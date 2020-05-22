Donation From Town Face Masks to NHS

Friday, 22nd May 2020 19:45

Town are selling face masks featuring Blues badges with a percentage of the profits going to the NHS locally.

The washable reusable masks come in two designs, one featuring the current badge and one the pre-1995 crest, and cost £10 each.

The washable reusable masks come in two designs, one featuring the current badge and one the pre-1995 crest, and cost £10 each.

They are available for pre-order to arrive in around four weeks' time with a percentage of the profits donated to the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, also known as Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity. They can be purchased via the Planet Blue website here.









Photo: ITFC