Burley’s Barmy Army Wembley 2000 - Play-Off Final Special This Afternoon

Monday, 25th May 2020 09:49 BBC Radio Suffolk is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Town’s glorious 4-2 Wembley play-off victory over Barnsley with a special show, Burley’s Barmy Army Wembley 2000, this afternoon featuring many of the stars of that great day, as well as fans’ memories, this afternoon. Manager George Burley, chairman David Sheepshanks, skipper Matt Holland, Richard Wright, Richard Naylor, Marcus Stewart, David Johnson, Jim Magilton, Jamie Clapham, John McGreal, Martijn Reuser, Gary Croft, Fabian Wilnis, James Scowcroft and Kieron Dyer will be among the guests on the show presented by Mark Murphy and TWTD’s Phil Ham. In addition, there will be commentary highlights from the game, which took place on the equivalent Bank Holiday Monday in 2000, featuring Terry Baxter and Blues legend Kevin Beattie, as well as archive commentary as Burley built his team over the preceding seasons suffering success and heartache along the way. The show will also focus on fans’ memories, stories and memorabilia. Have you got a tale to tell about how you came by a ticket? Did you watch the game in some far-flung part of the world or Norfolk? Have you got a photo of a banner you took to the game or a late-night shot of you hugging a player deep into the celebrations late into the night? If you have, email them to Mark via mark.murphy@bbc.co.uk. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and also on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

