Burley’s Barmy Army Wembley 2000 - Listen Again

Monday, 25th May 2020 19:13

Burley’s Barmy Army Wembley 2000, BBC Radio Suffolk’s celebration of the 4-2 Wembley play-off final victory over Barnsley, is now available on BBC Sounds.

Manager George Burley, chairman David Sheepshanks, skipper Matt Holland, Richard Wright, Richard Naylor, Marcus Stewart, David Johnson, Jim Magilton, Jamie Clapham, John McGreal, Martijn Reuser, Mark Venus, Gary Croft, Fabian Wilnis, James Scowcroft and Kieron Dyer were among the guests on the four-hour show presented by Mark Murphy and TWTD’s Phil Ham.

As well as the players and staff, the show also focused on fans’ memories and stories from the day, the equivalent Bank Holiday Monday in 2000, and the subsequent celebrations.

In addition, the programme featured commentary highlights from Terry Baxter and Blues legend Kevin Beattie.

The show can be heard here.





Photo: Action Images