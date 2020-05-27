EFL Board Meeting Today Ahead of Votes

Wednesday, 27th May 2020 11:07 The EFL board is meeting today to review League One clubs’ feedback on the draft framework published last week aimed at finally resolving how the division will be brought to an end. That framework outlined two scenarios, finishing the season behind closed doors, as the EFL themselves, Town and a number of other clubs hope to do, or stopping it now and allocating positions, promotion and relegation via unweighted points per game. The feedback from the clubs, which includes a Tranmere suggestion for a revised points per game system which includes a margin of error, will be assessed and then the framework finalised before two votes take place. First, 51 per cent of the EFL’s 71 clubs - including 13 from the Championship - need to vote in favour of a change to the regulations at an EGM to allow the implementation of the points per game solution. The divisions will then separately vote on how they would like to conclude their seasons. It’s likely this vote will take place early next week with it understood most League One clubs would prefer to curtail the season now and decide the various outcomes by the EFL’s preferred unweighted points per game system. That would see Coventry champions, Rotherham second and Oxford United, Portsmouth, Fleetwood Town and Wycombe Wanderers in the play-offs. Tranmere Rovers, Southend United and Bolton Wanderers would be relegated. The Blues would finish 11th, their their lowest position since 1952/53 when the Blues, then managed by Scott Duncan, were 16th in Division Three South. The Championship is expected to be played to its conclusion behind closed doors, while League Two clubs have already held an indicative vote which will see their season brought to an early end.

Roberds added 11:26 - May 27

What I hope happens - common sense prevails, the season is ended and the table decided on average PPG. The EFL uses the down time to address the broken financial model that it has allowed to develop, bringing in salary caps and "fit and proper" tests for owners that actually work. ITFC use the down time to work out how this season went so disastrously wrong and take decisive steps to make us challengers for whenever next season starts.



What will happen - deadlock, confusion and self-interested arguments from all sides, with Darragh MacAnthony being particularly vocal. The EFL plods on with an astonishing lack of leadership and vision, allowing this farce to continue well past its stated deadline of 31st July. ITFC use the downtime to thrash out a new contract extension for PL, then re-sign Will Keane the day before the new season starts.

