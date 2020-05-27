Scunthorpe Chairman: 2020/21 Could Start in September With Some Fans Present

Wednesday, 27th May 2020 17:35 Scunthorpe chairman Peter Swann says he hopes the 2020/21 season could get under way in September and that there is talk that there will be “some semblance of crowds” at matches. With discussions still ongoing regarding the end of 2019/20, when the following campaign might get started has remained unclear, although it has been anticipated that the early stages would be played behind closed doors. However, Swann, chairman of the Iron, who are currently 20th in League Two, is hopeful that 2020/21 can begin in September with talks having taken place regarding the presence of some fans at his club's 9,088-capacity Glanford Park. “The beginning of August will be difficult, so you are probably looking at September at the earliest which is another three months,” Swann told Scunthorpe Live. “That is going to be tough for clubs to survive. If it’s the beginning of September, most clubs in this division will need money in July to help get us through until then. “We are hoping it is September – and there is also talk of some semblance of crowds coming back if we can get our stadium in a position to do that. “We will work as hard as we can in the coming months to have something in place so we can keep some sort of distance between the fans. “At least if we can get 2,000 in, or even 2,500 in, it’s a big help – and that is a possibility. It is something we have really got to look at. “We have got the car parking space to have one every other space to keep people apart. I am sure we can put barriers up and systems in place so people can into the ground OK. “We are going to work as hard as we can but, at the moment, we are just sitting here haemorrhaging money because nobody is making a decision and that is frustrating for us. “We are waiting to see what happens, but the frustration is at the time it has taken to get where we are now. “I felt we could have done this very early on. There was never going to be an opportunity for League Two to get back and play because of the cost involved. “The National League made their decision very early because of financial reasons, and perhaps we should have done that.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments