Lambert: The Uncertainty's Incredible

Thursday, 28th May 2020 10:44 Blues boss Paul Lambert says the continuing indecision regarding the future of the 2019/20 League One season is “incredible”. Yesterday, the EFL board met to discuss feedback from clubs on its draft framework for completing the campaign. Clubs were then due to vote on the change in the regulations outlined in the framework which would allow the option for unweighted points per game to settle placings, promotion and relegation. League One clubs were then subsequently set to be given five days to vote on how they would like the season concluded. It is expected that while the EFL, Town and a number of other sides want the season played to its completion, the majority of clubs want it ended now, largely due to the cost of staging games behind closed doors and coronavirus testing. “The uncertainty’s incredible. It’s the only league I think not to know what’s happening, I don’t think anybody does,” Lambert told talkSPORT (from 3.09) in an interview mainly focused on the 23rd anniversary of Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League triumph. “It’s a decision - what are we’re doing, are we playing, are we not playing, are we going for next season. I haven’t a clue. “We can’t do anything at the minute, we’ve not even started back [training], we’ve not even been given a start date. You can’t have a training date if you haven’t got a start date. “The way it’s been going on I don’t know if anybody knows what’s happening with it, everybody’s feeling the same, other than the Premier League and the Championship, they seem to know what they’re doing, but the rest of us they don’t really know. “Are we playing? Are we not playing? Just somebody tell us what we’re doing and everybody has to abide by that but until we know that I think this is going to keep going on.” “The uncertainty is incredible.”



“Are we playing? Are we not playing? I haven’t a clue!”



“We can’t do anything. We’ve not even been given a start date.”@IpswichTown manager Paul Lambert isn’t happy with the uncertainty on the return of the EFL pic.twitter.com/nzYHMqtmml— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 28, 2020

BryanPlug added 11:20 - May 28

I don’t see why they can’t start training without a start date. It’s not like they’ve got anything else to do FFS. Lazy. -1

Suffolkboy added 11:49 - May 28

Typical of Football generally : the structure is wrong , committees aren’t the best at decision making ( especially those with ill defined powers and unexpected responsibility) ,and proper leadership has long been a rare quality and quantity !

There’s little doubt the 2 metre rule will have to be lifted very very soon. ( no real scientific basis originally ) , and it’s really difficult to see why a way can’t be found to properly finish the season .

Where there’s a will etc !

Undoubtedly some Clubs wil go to the wall ; but it’ll only happen sooner rather than later ,and overall there should be a much healthier body of Clubs left ,with a more focused and business like approach !

We’re behind you— COYB 0

