Lambert: The Uncertainty's Incredible
Thursday, 28th May 2020 10:44
Blues boss Paul Lambert says the continuing indecision regarding the future of the 2019/20 League One season is “incredible”.
Yesterday, the EFL board met to discuss feedback from clubs on its draft framework for completing the campaign. Clubs were then due to vote on the change in the regulations outlined in the framework which would allow the option for unweighted points per game to settle placings, promotion and relegation.
League One clubs were then subsequently set to be given five days to vote on how they would like the season concluded. It is expected that while the EFL, Town and a number of other sides want the season played to its completion, the majority of clubs want it ended now, largely due to the cost of staging games behind closed doors and coronavirus testing.
“The uncertainty’s incredible. It’s the only league I think not to know what’s happening, I don’t think anybody does,” Lambert told talkSPORT (from 3.09) in an interview mainly focused on the 23rd anniversary of Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League triumph.
“It’s a decision - what are we’re doing, are we playing, are we not playing, are we going for next season. I haven’t a clue.
“We can’t do anything at the minute, we’ve not even started back [training], we’ve not even been given a start date. You can’t have a training date if you haven’t got a start date.
“The way it’s been going on I don’t know if anybody knows what’s happening with it, everybody’s feeling the same, other than the Premier League and the Championship, they seem to know what they’re doing, but the rest of us they don’t really know.
“Are we playing? Are we not playing? Just somebody tell us what we’re doing and everybody has to abide by that but until we know that I think this is going to keep going on.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Five Go To Town by clivebleedingthomas
A fixture that started as a mid-table game but ended as one that would be marked by having special T-shirts printed to commemorate it - this was the Demolition Derby.
Marcus on the Spot in Moscow by clivebleedingthomas
The first leg had been played in the three-sided Portman Road, with no North Stand. Circumstances that many fans thought contributed to our relegation that season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]