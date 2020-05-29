Burley’s Barmy Army Wembley 2000 Plus TWTD Interviews

Friday, 29th May 2020 06:00 Burley’s Barmy Army Wembley 2000, BBC Radio Suffolk’s four-hour celebration of the 4-2 Wembley play-off final victory over Barnsley featuring most of the players involved on the day can be on BBC Sounds, while TWTD’s recent interviews with Marcus Stewart, Jim Magilton and Martijn Reuser can also be read below. Manager George Burley, chairman David Sheepshanks, skipper Matt Holland, Richard Wright, Richard Naylor, Marcus Stewart, David Johnson, Jim Magilton, Jamie Clapham, John McGreal, Martijn Reuser, Mark Venus, Gary Croft, Fabian Wilnis, James Scowcroft and Kieron Dyer were among the guests on the radio show which was broadcast on Monday, the equivalent bank holiday and presented by Mark Murphy and TWTD’s Phil Ham. As well as the players and staff, the show also focused on fans’ memories and stories from the day and the subsequent celebrations. In addition, the programme featured commentary highlights from Terry Baxter and Blues legend Kevin Beattie. The show can be heard here. You can find TWTD’s interview with Martijn Reuser in which he talks about his whirlwind first few months with the Blues including Wembley and his famous goal here. Our lengthy four-part interview with Jim Magilton, covering his time as both a player and manager of Town, can be found here, Part One covers the play-off semi-final and Wembley: Part One, Part Two, Part Three, Part Four. And our chat with Marcus Stewart in which the striker recalled his play-off semi-final goals at Bolton, the second leg at Portman Road and Wembley can be found here.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments