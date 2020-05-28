League One Decision Set for Further Delay

Thursday, 28th May 2020 21:44 Wednesday’s EFL board meeting reportedly failed to reach a conclusion regarding the future of the League One season. Clubs put forward various proposals in response to the draft framework outlined by the EFL last week which were discussed at the meeting. However, according to The Guardian, no consensus regarding a way forward was reached. As a result a vote on how the season will be brought to an end is said to have been delayed with a series of options to be put to the clubs, including playing to a conclusion behind closed doors as Town and a number of other clubs want, curtailing the campaign now and settling places, promotion and relegation on points per game, potentially voiding relegation and, perhaps, extending the play-offs. The clubs will reportedly have five days to consider the options before they vote with the decision now expected to be pushed back to Monday 8th June at the earliest, reducing the window in which the remaining fixtures might be played before the July 31st cut-off. It’s understood around 15 clubs want the season brought to an immediate end with a 51 per cent vote required to carry the day, while the Blues are among six to have lobbied for the campaign to be played to its conclusion, the EFL’s preferred solution. Tranmere, who would go down should points per game settle the final table, and Peterborough, who would miss out on the play-offs in that scenario, are said to have threatened legal action.

TractorRoyNo1 added 22:27 - May 28

Pathetic 2

shefki86 added 22:32 - May 28

Shambles! What on earth does a further delay achieve?! Make a decision either way and let the clubs get on with it 1

