League One Decision Set for Further Delay
Thursday, 28th May 2020 21:44
Wednesday’s EFL board meeting reportedly failed to reach a conclusion regarding the future of the League One season.
Clubs put forward various proposals in response to the draft framework outlined by the EFL last week which were discussed at the meeting. However, according to The Guardian, no consensus regarding a way forward was reached.
As a result a vote on how the season will be brought to an end is said to have been delayed with a series of options to be put to the clubs, including playing to a conclusion behind closed doors as Town and a number of other clubs want, curtailing the campaign now and settling places, promotion and relegation on points per game, potentially voiding relegation and, perhaps, extending the play-offs.
The clubs will reportedly have five days to consider the options before they vote with the decision now expected to be pushed back to Monday 8th June at the earliest, reducing the window in which the remaining fixtures might be played before the July 31st cut-off.
It’s understood around 15 clubs want the season brought to an immediate end with a 51 per cent vote required to carry the day, while the Blues are among six to have lobbied for the campaign to be played to its conclusion, the EFL’s preferred solution.
Tranmere, who would go down should points per game settle the final table, and Peterborough, who would miss out on the play-offs in that scenario, are said to have threatened legal action.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Five Go To Town by clivebleedingthomas
A fixture that started as a mid-table game but ended as one that would be marked by having special T-shirts printed to commemorate it - this was the Demolition Derby.
Marcus on the Spot in Moscow by clivebleedingthomas
The first leg had been played in the three-sided Portman Road, with no North Stand. Circumstances that many fans thought contributed to our relegation that season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]