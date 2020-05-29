EFL Statement Confirms Decision Delay

Friday, 29th May 2020 10:49

The EFL has released a statement following its board meeting on Wednesday confirming its intention to continue with its framework for concluding its three divisions and proposing a meeting on Monday 8th June to confirm the change in the regulations allowing seasons to be ended now and decided on points per game.

League One remains divided on whether the season should be played to its conclusion behind closed doors - as the EFL, Town and at least five other clubs have said they would prefer - or curtailed now with placings, relegation and promotion decided on unweighted points per game, largely due to the cost of staging the matches and coronavirus testing, as believed to be favoured by around 15 sides.

It had previously been expected that a decision would come next week but in line with a report last night the matter will now drag on for at least a further week.

The EFL statement reads: “At its meeting on Wednesday 27th May 2020, having carefully considered submissions from clubs, the EFL board agreed to progress with the proposed framework it outlined on Thursday 21st May 2020 in respect of changes to EFL regulations in the event season 2019/20 is curtailed in any EFL division.

“At the same time as advising on its proposed approach last week, the board had asked clubs to give it appropriate consideration and provide any feedback.

“Communications were submitted from clubs across all divisions and those proposals, some of which have been made available publicly, suggested how the framework in the event the season is ended prematurely could alternatively work.

“The board has to date been consistent in its approach that playing out the remainder of season 2019/20, when it is safe to do so, is the preferred position and whilst the Championship has advised of their intentions to resume fixtures, League Two clubs have indicated their preference to curtail the season. At present clubs in League One are still undecided.

“A decision on whether or not to curtail the season is a matter to be considered by clubs in any affected division, but only once a framework for resolving open issues in such circumstances has been agreed by all members across all divisions through a regulation change.

“After a full and comprehensive review of the club submissions, alongside consideration of views stated at the club meetings of 13th and 15th May 2020, the board unanimously agreed to continue with the original approach and is now proposing to call a meeting of clubs on Monday 8th June 2020 to consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposals to introduce the regulation change.

“The EFL articles allow member clubs the opportunity to propose amendments to regulations and should any club wish to propose an alternative, it must do so by submitting such a proposal by no later than 2.00pm on Tuesday 2nd June 2020.

“The EFL will issue any notice of meeting later that day. Any such club proposals will be considered at the same meeting as the board’s proposal.”





Photo: Contributed

bluedickie added 11:18 - May 29

Why don’t they put all the games on ifollow ,that way all clubs could at least make some money to help their financial position? 0

Razor added 11:37 - May 29

What a bunch of muppets----quite frankly they are patheic. 0

Michael101 added 12:09 - May 29

How can they say somebody calmly buy a club if they are "fit for purpose" .when the e f l are not fit for purpose themselfs.

0

Michael101 added 12:10 - May 29

Can't buy a club. 0