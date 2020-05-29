Former Blues Defender Smith Leaves Sunderland

Friday, 29th May 2020 16:06 Former Town defender Tommy Smith has left Sunderland at the end of his short-term contract without having played a game for the Black Cats. The New Zealand international joined the Wearsiders in February having left MLS side the Colorado Rapids at the end of their season in November and after a spell training with the Blues’ U23s. Smith, 30, who was brought to the Stadium of Light as cover after Bailey Wright suffered a season-ending ankle injury, didn’t make an appearance for Sunderland before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, although was an unused sub on two occasions.

Photo: TWTD



ParisBlue added 16:21 - May 29

Sign him up... 1

