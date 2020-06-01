Coach Gill Completes 200km Running Challenge

Monday, 1st Jun 2020 12:58 Town first-team coach Matt Gill successfully completed his fundraising challenge to run 200km during May. Gill, 39, joined keeper-coach Jimmy Walker’s Football DNA coaching school’s campaign to raise £10,000 for NHS Charities Together and the UN Foundation. “I’m about to embark on a 200km running challenge for the month of May,” Gill said ahead of the challenge. “I’m trying to help the guys over at Football DNA raise as much money as they possibly can for the NHS.” He’s done it 🏃‍♂️Massive well done to Matty Gill @IpswichTown first team coach who has completed #200k4May 👏🏻 Gilly took on this challenge to help raise funds for @NHSCharities & @unfoundation. You can donate to our campaign at https://t.co/WCbPo1cKYD pic.twitter.com/UVHVttM1Al— Football DNA (@footballdna_) June 1, 2020 Football DNA hosts videos on training drills, sports science, well being and nutrition. As reported last month, owner and founder Walker, 46, is offering 30 days of free membership during the coronavirus lockdown, followed by an offer of £5 a month with all proceeds going to NHS Charities Together and the UN Foundation. Donations to the two charities can be made via a Just Giving page.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments