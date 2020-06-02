ITFC Women Release Retained List
Tuesday, 2nd Jun 2020 17:16
ITFC Women have announced their retained list ahead of the 2020/21 Women's National League season with eight senior players set to depart.
The Tractor Girls were top of the Women's National League Division One South East when the 2019/20 campaign was brought to a premature end due to the coronavirus crisis.
Manager Joe Sheehan has revealed which of this year's players will be in his squad once the new season starts.
Senior Players
Lindsey Cooper
Academy Players Graduating to Senior Team
Amy-Leigh Abrehart
Second-Year Academy Players
Zoe Barratt
First-Year Academy Players
TBC
Departing
Danni Clarke
Photo: Ross Halls
