ITFC Women Release Retained List

Tuesday, 2nd Jun 2020 17:16 ITFC Women have announced their retained list ahead of the 2020/21 Women's National League season with eight senior players set to depart. The Tractor Girls were top of the Women's National League Division One South East when the 2019/20 campaign was brought to a premature end due to the coronavirus crisis. Manager Joe Sheehan has revealed which of this year's players will be in his squad once the new season starts. Senior Players Lindsey Cooper

Amanda Crump

Eva Hubbard

Ellie Rossiter

Nikita Runnacles

Natasha Thomas

Paige Wakefield Academy Players Graduating to Senior Team Amy-Leigh Abrehart

Livvy Billson

Lucy Egan

Anna Grey

Eloise King

Abbie Lafayette

Paige Peake

Emma Wallis

Lucy Williamson

Blue Wilson Second-Year Academy Players Zoe Barratt

Maddie Biggs

Maria Boswell

Abbie Jackson

Leonie Jackson

Sophie Peskett

Kyra Robertson

Molly Sutherland First-Year Academy Players TBC Departing Danni Clarke

Zoe Cossey

Chloe Dunn

Ciera Flatt

Nicole Pannifer

Roxy Small (retiring)

Leanne Smith

Aimee Stretch

Photo: Ross Halls



OzzieOsbourne added 18:08 - Jun 2

Great to see the core of the squad is the same. Now finish the job next season (whenever that is) that was denied this time. COYB 0

