Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
ITFC Women Release Retained List
Tuesday, 2nd Jun 2020 17:16

ITFC Women have announced their retained list ahead of the 2020/21 Women's National League season with eight senior players set to depart.

The Tractor Girls were top of the Women's National League Division One South East when the 2019/20 campaign was brought to a premature end due to the coronavirus crisis.

Manager Joe Sheehan has revealed which of this year's players will be in his squad once the new season starts.

Senior Players

Lindsey Cooper
Amanda Crump
Eva Hubbard
Ellie Rossiter
Nikita Runnacles
Natasha Thomas
Paige Wakefield

Academy Players Graduating to Senior Team

Amy-Leigh Abrehart
Livvy Billson
Lucy Egan
Anna Grey
Eloise King
Abbie Lafayette
Paige Peake
Emma Wallis
Lucy Williamson
Blue Wilson

Second-Year Academy Players

Zoe Barratt
Maddie Biggs
Maria Boswell
Abbie Jackson
Leonie Jackson
Sophie Peskett
Kyra Robertson
Molly Sutherland

First-Year Academy Players

TBC

Departing

Danni Clarke
Zoe Cossey
Chloe Dunn
Ciera Flatt
Nicole Pannifer
Roxy Small (retiring)
Leanne Smith
Aimee Stretch


Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



OzzieOsbourne added 18:08 - Jun 2
Great to see the core of the squad is the same. Now finish the job next season (whenever that is) that was denied this time. COYB
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2020