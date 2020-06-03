Former Blue Smith in Limbo
Wednesday, 3rd Jun 2020 11:11
Former Town defender Tommy Smith says he is in limbo after his short-term Sunderland contract came to an end last week without him having played a game.
The 30-year-old joined the Black Cats in February but hadn’t made his debut before the season was suspended in March, although had been an unused sub on two occasions.
"It was just really bad timing and unfortunately I'd only signed a short-term deal," Smith told the NZHerald.
"Clubs in League One don't know when games are going ahead again so the chairman said he wasn't going to exercise any extension which is fair enough, so I knew that was coming.
"But he also said I might be looked at again in the future once things are a bit clearer moving forward.”
The New Zealand international added: "I can't sign for anyone else until the transfer window opens [on June 10th] anyway.
"I've had a little bit of interest both in the UK and abroad but I think clubs are holding fire on making those decisions until they know what's going to be happening, [firstly] with this season and [secondly] when next season is going to be scheduled and that isn't even clear yet.
"So I'm in limbo a bit at the moment but all I can do is keep myself fit and be ready to take the next chance wherever that may be. I've got a lot left in me yet.”
Smith, who prior to joining the Wearsiders had been training with Town’s U23s to keep fit, and wife Leanne are currently back in Suffolk awaiting the birth of their first child in September.
"Our main priority is to make sure everything is safe and healthy with the pregnancy and go from there," he said.
"While we're settled in the UK, it would be ideal to stay here if possible. There's always motivation to stay as fit as you can because your career is based on you being fit and well.
“It's quite a challenge though when you don't know when you'll be training or playing again. You don't want to overdo your fitness work but you don't want to undercook yourself either.
"It'll just be a case of waiting for that next opportunity and taking it with both hands when it does come along, which I'm sure it will."
