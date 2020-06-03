EFL Statement Confirms Tuesday EGM

Wednesday, 3rd Jun 2020 18:13 The EFL has issued a statement its board having met earlier today to consider proposals on how the 2019/20 season might be ended early and has confirmed that the clubs will meet next Tuesday, not Monday as initially planned. The statement reads: “The EFL board met today and considered a number of proposals submitted by EFL clubs in respect of proposed amendments to EFL regulations in order to determine what will happen in the event the 2019/20 season is curtailed in any EFL division. “This now brings an end to a comprehensive consultation phase and clubs have today received formal notice of the meeting which will now take place on Tuesday 9th June 2020. At that meeting clubs will consider a number of different proposals from both clubs and the board of the EFL.” While the Championship is expected to return to action with the resumption of its season pencilled in for June 20th, League Two sides recently held an indicative vote which will see their campaign end early. League One clubs are split but with those favouring curtailing the season understood to number more than the 51 per cent required to carry the vote. That being the case, settling placings, relegation and promotion on unweighted points per game is the EFL’s preferred solution. Among the amendments submitted by clubs was Tranmere’s points per game with a margin of error proposal.

