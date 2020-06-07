Dozzell Slams Racist Tweets
Sunday, 7th Jun 2020 14:37
Town midfielder Andre Dozzell has expressed his disgust at racist responses to an Ipswich Borough Council tweet showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Yesterday morning, IBC tweeted that the Town Hall would be lit up that evening in purple “in memory of George Floyd whose death in the USA has prompted global outrage”.
They added: “Ipswich joins councils across the UK in expressing solidarity with black, asian and minority ethnic communities around the world.”
While most replies backed the move, a number of tweeters were less supportive of the initiative and the Black Lives Matter campaign.
Ipswich-born Dozzell was among those to respond with dismay to some of those tweets: “Look at all these racists in the comments. Disgusting people from my hometown smh [shaking my head].”
A number of fans replied to the 21-year-old’s tweet backing his view and expressing their own disgust.
Meanwhile, full-back Kane Vincent-Young posted a selfie on Instagram from yesterday's Black Lives Matter demonstration in London which received likes from a large number of his current and former Blues team-mates and fans.
The club themselves issued a tweet in support of Black Lives Matter on Tuesday.
Photo: TWTD

