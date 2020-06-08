Tractor Girls Make First Summer Signing

Monday, 8th Jun 2020 17:10 Ipswich Town Women have made England U21 international Georgia Allen their first signing ahead of the 2020/21 season. It’s a return home for the 21-year-old midfielder, who has spent the last four seasons in the US, most recently with Syracuse University in New York whose season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Allen grew up in Bury St Edmunds and was with Town's centre of excellence until she joined Arsenal’s academy aged 12, progressing through their youth system into their development side before making a handful of appearances for their senior team in the WSL. Having played a part in the Arsenal side which won the Continental Cup in 2016, she signed a scholarship with East Tennessee State University just after turning 18. Having won Freshman All-Southern Conference honours in her debut season in Tennessee, Allen moved on to Syracuse where she became captain in 2018. In total Allen made 44 appearances during her three years with the Orange, scoring four goals, and picked up a Cuse Award in 2019, presented by the university to students for outstanding performances in their sports. Allen has been involved with England squads from the U15s up to the U21s and was a part of the Young Lionesses squad which was third at the 2018 Women’s U20 World Cup with her penalty in the shootout against France sealing the bronze medal. She also featured at the U17 and U19 European Championships, has worn the England captain's armband and has played alongside the likes of Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Ellie Roebuck and Georgia Stanway. Allen trained with the Tractor Girls last summer and agreed to rejoin the Blues prior to the lockdown.

Photo: Syracuse University Athletics Department



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments