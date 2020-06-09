Clubs Vote for EFL Framework
Tuesday, 9th Jun 2020 13:17
The EFL has issued a statement following this morning’s EGM confirming that clubs have voted in favour of implementing the EFL’s framework for settling placings, promotion and relegation on unweighted points per game and have rejected the amendments and proposals submitted by various clubs including Town. League One teams will now meet this afternoon and vote on whether to play their season to a conclusion or end it now.
The EFL statement reads: “At an Extraordinary General Meeting on Tuesday 9th June, EFL clubs voted on proposals in respect of changes to EFL regulations in the event season 2019/20 is curtailed.
“Proposals were submitted by Barnsley and Tranmere Rovers alongside amendments to an EFL board proposal which were put forward by Lincoln City, Stevenage and Ipswich Town.
“Following a vote on each by all 71 clubs, it was overwhelmingly agreed (by a majority of all clubs and a majority in the Championship) to adopt the EFL board’s proposal into EFL regulations, which now means the following applies in the event a division curtails its 2019/20 season or it is ended by any other means:
Final divisional placings will be determined on unweighted points per game (if required).
“Clubs in Leagues One and Two will now meet by division later today to formally determine whether to resume playing the 2019/20 season or opt for curtailment. The Championship clubs restart their season on 20th June.”
EFL chair Rick Parry added: “Whilst it has always remained the board’s position to play the remainder of the season where possible, the decision reached at today’s meeting follows a full and considered consultation period with our member clubs.
“The board has endeavoured to listen to all views and alternative approaches but understands that the decisions taken will not be met with universal satisfaction from all clubs.
“Today’s outcome ensures that the League and its clubs remains as faithful as possible to the previously agreed regulations and that there is consistency in the approach adopted across the EFL in all divisions if required.
“It is clear that the challenges facing the League from the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic are unprecedented and I thank the contribution of EFL clubs in making this important determination.”
Town’s amendment was aimed at clubs having a say on a revised formula for the play-offs given the current extraordinary circumstances, with any proposal having the support of at least six other clubs going to a vote.
The Blues are among the League One clubs who want the season played to its conclusion but it is believed that around 15 sides want it brought to an early close, largely due to the cost of staging the games and coronavirus testing, more than enough to hit the required 51 per cent mark.
League Two clubs will formalise the curtailment of their season having previously taken an unanimous indicative vote.
If the League One season is brought to an early end as expected under the unweighted points per game system, Coventry and Rotherham will be promoted automatically with Wycombe, Oxford, Portsmouth and Fleetwood in the play-offs, and Tranmere, Southend and Bolton relegated.
Town will be 11th, their lowest finish since they ended the 1952/53 campaign 16th in Division Three South back in Scott Duncan's time as manager.
Photo: Contributed
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Five Go To Town by clivebleedingthomas
A fixture that started as a mid-table game but ended as one that would be marked by having special T-shirts printed to commemorate it - this was the Demolition Derby.
Marcus on the Spot in Moscow by clivebleedingthomas
The first leg had been played in the three-sided Portman Road, with no North Stand. Circumstances that many fans thought contributed to our relegation that season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]