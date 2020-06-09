Henderson Secures Pro Deal and Place in LFE Select XI

Tuesday, 9th Jun 2020 15:00 Academy central defender Alex Henderson has been named in the League Football Education's ‘The 11’ for June 2020 having secured himself a professional contract with the Blues. The LFE says selection in ‘The 11’ recognises players’ efforts both on and off the field: “The accolade acknowledges outstanding effort on and off the pitch, as well as assessing other factors, including involvement in community or charity-based initiatives.” LFE chief executive Sarah Stephen said: “‘The 11’ is directly associated with apprentice reviews that are conducted by our regional officers throughout the season. “It is a great way to highlight the achievements and progression of talented young footballers, who apply themselves to all aspects of their apprenticeship.” Henderson made his first and so far only senior appearance for the Blues in the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Peterborough in December and spent much of the season on loan at Bury Town. Regarding Henderson the LFE added: “After seven years at Ipswich Town, defender Alex has earned a professional contract having captained the U18 team and made several appearances for the U23s this season. “The second-year apprentice has also been a high achiever in the classroom, with his outstanding grades on the BTEC Extended Diploma, plus an additional A-Level in history, helping him gain offers from American Universities, including Georgia State in Atlanta.” LFE regional officer Gavin Willacy said: “Hendo was so determined to study an A-Level alongside the Extended Diploma and has secured the highest possible grade of D*D*D* on his BTEC. “He made sure that he was well-prepared for every eventuality by applying for USA Scholarships, although his success in the youth teams and on loan at Bury Town has seen him gain a professional contract. He’s earned opportunities for himself and now he can control what pathway he takes.” The LFE 11 for June are: Connor Shanks (Bradford City), Carl Johnston (Fleetwood Town), Alex Henderson (Ipswich Town), Stuart McKinstry (Leeds United), Wynford Marfo (Leyton Orient), Ziyad Al-Oyouni (Lincoln City), Ollie Leach (Milton Keynes Dons), Ryan Smith (Northampton Town), Alexander Aoraha (Queens Park Rangers), Alex Bonnington (Sheffield Wednesday), Yasin Arai (Stevenage).

