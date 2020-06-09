League One Clubs Vote to End Season Early
Tuesday, 9th Jun 2020 16:01
League One clubs have voted by "an overwhelming majority" to end their 2019/20 season early, as had been widely expected for a number of weeks. The move sees the Blues finish 11th in their first season back in the third tier, their lowest position for 67 years.
The League One clubs were split on whether to play the season to its completion or curtail it now with the much-delayed decisive vote taking place this afternoon.
Earlier today, EFL clubs voted to use the EFL board’s preferred unweighted points per game system to settle placings, promotion and relegation in the event of the season not being played to its completion.
An EFL statement confirmed the outcome: "League One clubs have voted by an overwhelming majority to formally end the 2019/20 season.
"As a result, the final League standings have now been confirmed meaning that Coventry City have been confirmed as champions with Rotherham United securing the second automatic promotion place to the Championship.
"Wycombe Wanderers, Oxford United, Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town will contest the Sky Bet play-offs with the schedule to be announced in due course, while Tranmere Rovers, Southend United and Bolton Wanderers will start the 2020/21 season in League Two."
Town’s 11th place is their lowest position since they ended the 1952/53 campaign 16th in Division Three South back in Scott Duncan's time as manager.
The Blues were among the clubs who wanted the season played to its conclusion but it was always anticipated that around 15 sides wanted it brought to an early close, largely due to the cost of staging the games and coronavirus testing, which was more than enough to hit the required 51 per cent mark.
Earlier, League Two clubs formalised the curtailment of their season having previously taken a unanimous indicative vote with Swindon Town (champions), Crewe Alexandra and Plymouth Argyle promoted to League One.
Colchester United, Exeter City, Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town will be in the play-offs for the fourth promotion spot. Stevenage will be relegated to the National League unless any any points sanctions Macclesfield face for charges relating to the late payment of wages in March see them drop below Boro.
Photo: TWTD
