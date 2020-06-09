League One Clubs Vote to End Season Early

Tuesday, 9th Jun 2020 16:01

League One clubs have voted by "an overwhelming majority" to end their 2019/20 season early, as had been widely expected for a number of weeks. The move sees the Blues finish 11th in their first season back in the third tier, their lowest position for 67 years.

The League One clubs were split on whether to play the season to its completion or curtail it now with the much-delayed decisive vote taking place this afternoon.

Earlier today, EFL clubs voted to use the EFL board’s preferred unweighted points per game system to settle placings, promotion and relegation in the event of the season not being played to its completion.

An EFL statement confirmed the outcome: "League One clubs have voted by an overwhelming majority to formally end the 2019/20 season.

"As a result, the final League standings have now been confirmed meaning that Coventry City have been confirmed as champions with Rotherham United securing the second automatic promotion place to the Championship.

"Wycombe Wanderers, Oxford United, Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town will contest the Sky Bet play-offs with the schedule to be announced in due course, while Tranmere Rovers, Southend United and Bolton Wanderers will start the 2020/21 season in League Two."

Town’s 11th place is their lowest position since they ended the 1952/53 campaign 16th in Division Three South back in Scott Duncan's time as manager.

The Blues were among the clubs who wanted the season played to its conclusion but it was always anticipated that around 15 sides wanted it brought to an early close, largely due to the cost of staging the games and coronavirus testing, which was more than enough to hit the required 51 per cent mark.

Earlier, League Two clubs formalised the curtailment of their season having previously taken a unanimous indicative vote with Swindon Town (champions), Crewe Alexandra and Plymouth Argyle promoted to League One.

Colchester United, Exeter City, Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town will be in the play-offs for the fourth promotion spot. Stevenage will be relegated to the National League unless any any points sanctions Macclesfield face for charges relating to the late payment of wages in March see them drop below Boro.





Photo: TWTD

Toronto_Tractor added 16:03 - Jun 9

Thank goodness. Its time to move on. We did not deserve a shot at promotion and would struggle in the championship with the current team. Lets put this shambles of a season behind us. May be a blessing, lots to sort out. 4

ITFCsince73 added 16:04 - Jun 9

Embarrassing Embarrassing Embarrassing. 2

itfchorry added 16:05 - Jun 9

Embarrassing- Club needs change now 3

ITFCsince73 added 16:05 - Jun 9

Please step forward Captain Chambo, let us know your thoughts. 0

ITFCsince73 added 16:07 - Jun 9

For starters your fist pumping ain’t working. 1

warksonwater added 16:09 - Jun 9

Last nine games really did for us. Disastrous. To think we were top before then! 1

Bergholt_Blue added 16:09 - Jun 9

I never thought we would win the league but I also never thought we would finish 11th.

Also sacking Lambert t isn't the answer 1

shouldistayorcounago added 16:10 - Jun 9

I'm 26. My memory of supporting Ipswich starts with a very hazy recollection of the play off victory. Since then it's been nothing but bitter disappointment after bitter disappointment. Never did I think I'd see the day we finish below Gillingham. I'm sure if my Gills supporting Nan was here today she'd have a good laugh at our expense and why not, we are a laughing stock.

I'll never lose the passion for the Town but I think today is probably the day my last flicker of hope died. Big things need to change, but it's going to be a long long time before people take us seriously as a club again. COYB. 2

LonE17Blue added 16:12 - Jun 9

New Manager Please! 1

ringwoodblue added 16:15 - Jun 9

Well the torture of waiting is finally over. After the way we played in second part of the season we got exactly what we deserved - NOTHING!



To finish below Gillingham is a total embarrassment for the squad we had. Mass clearout required, regroup and base the team on those who can be bothered to give 100% every game or don’t we have 11 of those?



1

multiplescoregasms added 16:16 - Jun 9

Well I think this was always going to be the likeliest outcome. Saying that, we finished below Gilingham.....yes, Gillingham. I personally don't want to hear another player/manager/board member spouting more rubbish about being sorry for yet another poor season. Keep your apologies, they mean very little to most supporters. Instead, ask yourself if you deserve to be part of this great club, and yes we are still are a great club, no matter what happens. Big changes for the next season, both in personnel and attitude, or we are just going to keep going lower and lower down the table. You should be ashamed Mr Owner/Mr Manager/Mr Over Paid Player. 3

Northstandveteran added 16:19 - Jun 9

The most logical and fair outcome. -1

JDAndCoke added 16:20 - Jun 9

Would be very interested to know what the players are genuinely feeling at the moment. Terrible season but I think we'll all just about accept that getting back to the Championship at the first attempt was going to be tough (as proved by many others in the past). Next season, it has to happen, no excuses. 0

ITFCsince73 added 16:20 - Jun 9

Right got that of my chest....we go again with the same set up, but much stronger league.

We must realise it’s a sentimental thing....8 and 4 give there all, are true blue.

Ability don’t come into it.

Unless we strengthen accordingly, it makes no difference if we bring in Klopp with Pep as no2. 1

ONENIL78 added 16:22 - Jun 9

very dark clouds over PR...according to the photo.....anyway, onwards and upwards (hopefully)...ITID 0

Bluearmy_81 added 16:25 - Jun 9

So you'd have to be well over 70 to remember us being as s h ite as we are now. Hang your head in shame Evans you're a disgrace 0

leftie1972 added 16:26 - Jun 9

Queue the legal challenge from Posh...... 0