Evans Disappointed to See Season End Early, Compensation for Final Five Home Games to Be Addressed
Tuesday, 9th Jun 2020 16:31
Town owner Marcus Evans has expressed his disappointment that the 2019/20 League One campaign has been brought to an early end and says the club will “be addressing the issue of compensation for the five home games” which were due to be played after the season was suspended on March 13th.
The Blues were one of the clubs which voted in favour of 2019/20 being played to its conclusion behind closed doors but “an overwhelming majority” of their fellow League One sides opted to end it now with placings, promotion and relegation decided on unweighted points per game.
“It has always been our desire to see the League One season finished on the pitch, as is now the case with the Championship,” Evans told the club site. “Obviously we are very disappointed that will now not be happening.
“Personally I think there were other safe alternatives to the way things have worked out, certainly with so many clubs in with a chance of finishing in the play-off places if the season had continued.
“A decision had to be made though and while we don’t agree with the outcome, we do fully understand that the cost of finishing the season for many clubs was prohibitive.
“It is a very difficult time for football clubs as it is for a lot of businesses. I’ve read stories that 30 clubs face going out of business and it’s distinctly possible that there will be casualties along the way.
“Perhaps this shock to the system will enable decisions to be reached to address the sustainability of club finances. If it’s not looked at now, when will it be looked at?"
Moving on to the five home matches which weren't played at the end of the season - in addition to the Bury game which also didn't take place due to the Shakers' expulsion from the EFL - Evans says season ticket holders will receive recompense which he hopes will suit both fans and the club.
“With our season now over, we will be addressing the issue of compensation for the five home games lost over the last two months of the campaign," he added.
“We are working through some options for fans which we believe will address both supporters and the club’s needs and will be in touch with season ticket holders over the next few weeks.
“We will also be investigating the financial implications we are now facing as a football club at the moment and await an EFL update on some financial matters outside of our control relating to League sponsor rebates due to matches not being played.
“We will also seek guidance from the EFL as to any recommendations and support relating to lost ticket revenues.
“On a brighter note, football will be back and we are seeing signs of life in other leagues and I look forward to seeing you all at Portman Road - hopefully not in the too distant future.”
Photo: TWTD
