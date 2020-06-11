Last Few Copies of Beattie Book on Sale

Author Rob Finch has a very few copies of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story, his 2006 biography of the Blues legend.

Rob recently reprinted a small number of copies of the book after receiving requests from Town fans.

Former Town and England centre-half Beattie died in September 2018, aged 64.

The winner of our recent competition to win a copy of the book, whose entry was selected at random from those that correctly told us that Gunnar Nordahl was the AC Milan legend whose son - Thomas - was manager of Swedish side Sandvikens during Beat’s time playing there, was Marcus Haddy.

To order one of the remaining copies of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story for £9.99 email robfinch180@gmail.com and pay through Paypal.





Photo: TWTD