Last Few Copies of Beattie Book on Sale
Thursday, 11th Jun 2020 12:04
Author Rob Finch has a very few copies of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story, his 2006 biography of the Blues legend.
Rob recently reprinted a small number of copies of the book after receiving requests from Town fans.
Former Town and England centre-half Beattie died in September 2018, aged 64.
The winner of our recent competition to win a copy of the book, whose entry was selected at random from those that correctly told us that Gunnar Nordahl was the AC Milan legend whose son - Thomas - was manager of Swedish side Sandvikens during Beat’s time playing there, was Marcus Haddy.
To order one of the remaining copies of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story for £9.99 email robfinch180@gmail.com and pay through Paypal.
