Applications Invited for Girls' Trials

Thursday, 11th Jun 2020 17:14

Talented female footballers are invited to apply to take part in the Selection Day for the Ipswich Town Women Female Player Pathway.

The Tractor Girls are searching for players in the U8, U10, U12, U14 and U16 age groups who currently play for a mixed team, who impress at their club or have played within an Advanced Coaching Centre or Regional Talent Club.

Full information and details of how to apply can be found on the official ITFC website.

The dates and the venue will be announced once when guidelines have been outlined by the Government.









Photo: Ross Halls