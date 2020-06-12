Youngster Hughes Agrees First Pro Deal

Friday, 12th Jun 2020 09:16

Young midfielder Tommy Hughes has agreed his first professional deal with the Blues, a one-year contract plus the option of a further year.

The 19-year-old academy product, who joined his hometown club aged seven, made three sub appearances for the first team during 2019/20, two in the Leasing.com Trophy and one in the FA Cup.

Hughes, who in March last year netted a goal for the U18s from his own half of the field, will put pen to paper on his deal at the start of July.

Meanwhile, contrary to a report earlier in the week, defender Alex Henderson hasn’t been handed a professional contract by the Blues.

However, the centre-half has been been offered a third year as an academy scholar.





