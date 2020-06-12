Town Linked With Irish Youngster McNally
Friday, 12th Jun 2020 13:28
Town are reported to be considering a move for St Patrick’s Athletic central defender Luke McNally.
According to the Irish Independent, the Blues view the 20-year-old as a potential recruit over the summer.
Having spent the 2019 Irish season - which runs through the summer - on loan at Drogheda United, McNally was expected to be a regular in the St Pat’s side during 2020, which was halted in mid-March due to the coronavirus crisis.
McNally, who is said to be “technically assured”, joined Saints in 2017, having previously been with Drogheda’s youth set-up.
In usual circumstances, St Pat’s would be able to negotiate a fee for McNally, who signed a new two-year contract in January and based on his time at the club and training compensation, however, the Dublin side laid their squad off temporarily in April which is said to have complicated his situation.
The Blues are reported to have stepped up their interest over the last week with the 2019/20 season having been curtailed.
