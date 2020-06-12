Town Linked With Irish Youngster McNally

Friday, 12th Jun 2020 13:28 Town are reported to be considering a move for St Patrick’s Athletic central defender Luke McNally. According to the Irish Independent, the Blues view the 20-year-old as a potential recruit over the summer. Having spent the 2019 Irish season - which runs through the summer - on loan at Drogheda United, McNally was expected to be a regular in the St Pat’s side during 2020, which was halted in mid-March due to the coronavirus crisis. McNally, who is said to be “technically assured”, joined Saints in 2017, having previously been with Drogheda’s youth set-up. In usual circumstances, St Pat’s would be able to negotiate a fee for McNally, who signed a new two-year contract in January and based on his time at the club and training compensation, however, the Dublin side laid their squad off temporarily in April which is said to have complicated his situation. The Blues are reported to have stepped up their interest over the last week with the 2019/20 season having been curtailed.

Photo: TWTD



ITFCsince73 added 14:05 - Jun 12

We have all summer to be linked with all players that come cheap.

Marcus “on the cheap” Evans now has ITFC just how he wants it. 2

Carberry added 14:05 - Jun 12

How many Irish youngsters have we signed recently and have subsequently made it at the club? I can only think of Shane Supple and that was a while ago. Cheap and cheerful springs to mind. 2

RobITFC added 14:09 - Jun 12

"FREE" transfer in and bye bye Woolfenden with the money gained disappearing into Evans pocket. 2

rugbytomc added 14:41 - Jun 12

Always happy to have players linked - especially promising youngsters. But we need some tall centre backs and a target man - so I hope this kid is tall! And maybe we give Drinan a go in pre season 0

