No Player of the Year Award for 2019/20
Friday, 12th Jun 2020 13:46
No Town Player of the Year will be announced for the 2019/20 season, the Supporters Club has announced.
The Player of the Year awards evening was due to be held on Saturday 18th April but was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis with tickets having already gone on sale.
Supporters Club chairman Mark Ramsey has confirmed that the event will now not take place at all this year: “The season is now over and none of us has got the result we had hoped for, which has not been helped by the difficult times we have all been experiencing.
“As a result, we have now cancelled our planned Player of The Year Awards evening, although the debutants in the 2019/20 will be recognised in due course.
“For those of you who had already kindly purchased tickets, thank you for your continued support, we have three options for you.
“A full refund, tickets for next year’s event or you can donate your money to the ITFC Academy, which is where our net proceeds from the event would have gone.”
Ticket holders are asked to confirm which option they would like to take by emailing either Officialitsc@gmail.com or markeramsay58@gmail.com, by texting 07810373296 or tweeting to @itscofficial. Otherwise, tickets will be reserved for next year’s event.
Last year's Player of the Year award went to skipper Luke Chambers, following three seasons in which keeper Bartosz Bialkowski had carried off the gong.
