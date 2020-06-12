Garbutt Not Ruling Out Town Return

Friday, 12th Jun 2020 15:03 Left-back Luke Garbutt says he doesn’t know what his future holds with his Blues loan at an end and his contract with parent club Everton up this summer, but isn’t ruling out a return to Portman Road. Garbutt and keeper Will Norris were on season-long loans at Portman Road which were brought to an end by the decision not to resume League One and settle the season on points per game earlier in the week. “The decision to end it on Tuesday was a bittersweet one for myself really,” the 27-year-old told the club site. “I’d have liked to have finished the season on the pitch and tried to win all the remaining games left. I wanted to leave on a high and hopefully in a play-off place. “It’s disappointing to finish the season under points per game but with the money and the financial situation, it couldn’t conclude. It’s frustrating but we’ve got to live with it.”



The Harrogate-born defender says the decision was met with disappointment throughout the squad. “We’ve got a group chat and we’re all talking on there,” he added. “We keep in contact. They’re obviously disappointed about the season ending but as a footballer you’ve always got to take it one step at a time. “There’s always going to be ups and downs as a footballer. They’re disappointed about not getting promotion but now they’ve got to focus on going again next season and trying to gain promotion. “A club like Ipswich shouldn’t be in League One. They’ve just got to focus on doing the best they can in pre-season to prepare themselves for a successful campaign next time.”



Reflecting on his time at Portman Road, he said: “As a club and a collective, we’ve obviously failed in what we wanted to achieve. We wanted to gain promotion and we fell short. Especially towards the turn of the year onwards, we struggled for form. “On a personal note, I think I’ve had a good solid season. I’ve had a good rapport with the fans. I’ve really enjoyed my time here. The club is a great club that doesn’t deserve to be in this league. It’s just disappointing that we couldn’t gain promotion when things were looking so good. “We were on a good run of form, we were relatively consistent but then we had a massive drop off and were never able to recover. “I’ve played pretty much all the games and my form has been relatively good throughout the season, although I thought I could have done a little better in the weeks before lockdown. “On a whole, it’s been a good one personally and it’s been a disappointing one as a club because a club of Ipswich’s status should definitely be in the automatic promotion spots, if not winning the league. From that point of view, it’s been a failed season really.”



The former England U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 international was pleased with his own consistency: “Towards the start of the season, the games were really good. I got injured but then I came back into the side and we were winning games. I’d probably say it’s one of my most consistent seasons of my career so far. “I’ve had two or three consistent seasons and this is probably my fourth one. I’ve really enjoyed my time here. The manager has given me the belief and confidence to go out and be a fixture in the team so I can only thank him for that. “The fans have been really good to me. I’ve had a good relationship with them. It’s been nice playing in front of 20,000 at Portman Road. I’ve had a really good time, looking back. Like I said, it’s just disappointing that we couldn’t finish the games and try and salvage a play-off spot.”



Looking ahead, he says his future is very much up in the air as things stand with his long-term Goodison Park deal at an end. He isn’t ruling out a return to the Blues, although TWTD understands Championship clubs were keeping tabs on him during his time at Portman Road. “I’m out of contract with Everton this summer,” he said. “Once everything is wrapped up football-wise, I’ll have ongoings with my representative, my agent. We’ll put something together and see what options I do have. I’ll see what clubs are interested, see what Ipswich are saying.



“Right now, it’s early days so I don’t really know what my future holds. It’ll be a drawn out process throughout the summer. “Hopefully I can get to a point where I’ve got a decision to make on a number of clubs. That’s not to say that I don’t rule out a permanent move to Ipswich if they were to offer me something through the summer because I really enjoyed my time here. I would never rule that situation out.”



Although disappointed that the campaign was brought to a premature close, it does mean both Garbutt and the club can now concentrate on looking ahead. “Tuesday was a big thing,” he said. “It was dragging on for too long, the uncertainty of possibly going back in. Now there’s real clarity, you can focus on what the future holds in terms of myself personally. “Ipswich can move forward as a football club. The club will be disappointed but now there is closure of the season, they can move on as a football club and build for next season where hopefully they will have a positive season. There’s better days ahead for the football club, I’m sure.” In total, Garbutt made 29 starts and one sub appearance, scoring six goals.

Photo: TWTD



BlueandTruesince82 added 15:07 - Jun 12

Sign him, one of the few highlights of a dismal season 4

ITFCsince73 added 15:09 - Jun 12

Even with the current financial black hole in football. He’s way out of our league. 0

Reuserscurtains added 15:09 - Jun 12

He won’t sign and can you blame him? Sinking ship 0

ringwoodblue added 15:15 - Jun 12

For once, quite an honest assessment from a player who did seem to make a difference whenever he was on the pitch. Along with KVY, Downes and Woolfenden, he was one of the positives of this season but I fear that only one of those will be around next season. Shame but thanks Luke for your contribution while you were at Town and good luck for the future. 2

ChrisFelix added 15:21 - Jun 12

Rather than waste money on a contract for Skuse should have invested in a deal for Garbutt 0

Suffolkboy added 15:26 - Jun 12

Whenever we saw him he always looked thoroughly professional , quick and thoughtful ,and he had a good left foot !

Certainly would be a worthwhile addition to our squad ,BUT times are going to be very different in more ways than one ; and we shall have to wait and see just how many clubs can survive financially :it’s almost beyond difficult right now to predict the upcoming complexities !

Whatever COYB 0

MickMillsTash added 15:26 - Jun 12

Not sure of him as a defender but we will miss his goals and dead ball skills

Cross for Norwood at Wycombe was possibly our highlight of the season 0

DurhamTownFan added 15:36 - Jun 12

Changed his tone from the last interview he gave on this topic. Perhaps he's a little worried about the finances of football and more prepared to accept us as a result?



Whatever the reason, I'd keep him if we can. H'e got his weaknesses, but we're in League 1. We can't sign perfect players at this level! 0

JDAndCoke added 15:39 - Jun 12

Very noticeable that when talking about next season, he refers to Town as "they" and when talking about the season just gone, he refers as "we." Don't think there's any chance at all that he'll be signing here and to be fair, who can blame him? He's 27 years old so technically now should be peaking in his career. He's had a very good season in League 1 and should now go on to prove himself at Championship level which I have no doubt he's easily good enough for. He'll also earn a much bigger contract for himself and his family than we'd probably give him. Absolutely no complaints from me, he's one of a few that comes away with credit from this season and I for one will enjoy seeing how his career progresses from here. Good luck and thanks LG 0

