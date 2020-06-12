Garbutt Not Ruling Out Town Return
Friday, 12th Jun 2020 15:03
Left-back Luke Garbutt says he doesn’t know what his future holds with his Blues loan at an end and his contract with parent club Everton up this summer, but isn’t ruling out a return to Portman Road.
Garbutt and keeper Will Norris were on season-long loans at Portman Road which were brought to an end by the decision not to resume League One and settle the season on points per game earlier in the week.
“The decision to end it on Tuesday was a bittersweet one for myself really,” the 27-year-old told the club site. “I’d have liked to have finished the season on the pitch and tried to win all the remaining games left. I wanted to leave on a high and hopefully in a play-off place.
“It’s disappointing to finish the season under points per game but with the money and the financial situation, it couldn’t conclude. It’s frustrating but we’ve got to live with it.”
“We’ve got a group chat and we’re all talking on there,” he added. “We keep in contact. They’re obviously disappointed about the season ending but as a footballer you’ve always got to take it one step at a time.
“There’s always going to be ups and downs as a footballer. They’re disappointed about not getting promotion but now they’ve got to focus on going again next season and trying to gain promotion.
“A club like Ipswich shouldn’t be in League One. They’ve just got to focus on doing the best they can in pre-season to prepare themselves for a successful campaign next time.”
“On a personal note, I think I’ve had a good solid season. I’ve had a good rapport with the fans. I’ve really enjoyed my time here. The club is a great club that doesn’t deserve to be in this league. It’s just disappointing that we couldn’t gain promotion when things were looking so good.
“We were on a good run of form, we were relatively consistent but then we had a massive drop off and were never able to recover.
“I’ve played pretty much all the games and my form has been relatively good throughout the season, although I thought I could have done a little better in the weeks before lockdown.
“On a whole, it’s been a good one personally and it’s been a disappointing one as a club because a club of Ipswich’s status should definitely be in the automatic promotion spots, if not winning the league. From that point of view, it’s been a failed season really.”
“I’ve had two or three consistent seasons and this is probably my fourth one. I’ve really enjoyed my time here. The manager has given me the belief and confidence to go out and be a fixture in the team so I can only thank him for that.
“The fans have been really good to me. I’ve had a good relationship with them. It’s been nice playing in front of 20,000 at Portman Road. I’ve had a really good time, looking back. Like I said, it’s just disappointing that we couldn’t finish the games and try and salvage a play-off spot.”
“I’m out of contract with Everton this summer,” he said. “Once everything is wrapped up football-wise, I’ll have ongoings with my representative, my agent. We’ll put something together and see what options I do have. I’ll see what clubs are interested, see what Ipswich are saying.
“Hopefully I can get to a point where I’ve got a decision to make on a number of clubs. That’s not to say that I don’t rule out a permanent move to Ipswich if they were to offer me something through the summer because I really enjoyed my time here. I would never rule that situation out.”
“Tuesday was a big thing,” he said. “It was dragging on for too long, the uncertainty of possibly going back in. Now there’s real clarity, you can focus on what the future holds in terms of myself personally.
“Ipswich can move forward as a football club. The club will be disappointed but now there is closure of the season, they can move on as a football club and build for next season where hopefully they will have a positive season. There’s better days ahead for the football club, I’m sure.”
In total, Garbutt made 29 starts and one sub appearance, scoring six goals.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Five Go To Town by clivebleedingthomas
A fixture that started as a mid-table game but ended as one that would be marked by having special T-shirts printed to commemorate it - this was the Demolition Derby.
Marcus on the Spot in Moscow by clivebleedingthomas
The first leg had been played in the three-sided Portman Road, with no North Stand. Circumstances that many fans thought contributed to our relegation that season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]