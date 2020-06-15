Lambert: Clubs Could Find Themselves in Real Trouble

Monday, 15th Jun 2020 12:05 Blues boss Paul Lambert says he fears for the future of some clubs if they are forced to play games behind closed doors for a significant period. While a September start for 2020/21 has been mooted, probably behind closed doors or perhaps in front of a limited number of fans, it has also been suggested that some League One and Two clubs might not be able to get back to action until it’s safe for crowds to return due to the financial implications. “We are fortunate, we have a good owner in Marcus [Evans] and with the money he puts into the club,” Lambert told the club website. “It could easily be a big problem if he wasn’t here and I do fear for other clubs. “The game needs the fans. It’s not the same game without supporters in the stadium and the longer that goes on, the more clubs less fortunate than ourselves will find themselves in real trouble. “If we go back and start playing again without supporters then we will get on with it like everyone else, but the most important thing is that it’s safe for the players and staff to return and then when fans do come back, they feel safe and secure coming back into stadiums.”

