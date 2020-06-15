Youngster Henderson to Depart Town for US University

TWTD understands young defender Alex Henderson has turned down the offer of a third year as an academy scholar to go to university in the US.

The centre-half made his one and only senior appearance for the Blues in the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Peterborough in December, Town running out winners on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Henderson, who is from Boxford near Sudbury and joined the academy as an U11, was recently named in the League Football Education's ‘The 11’ for June, which recognises players’ efforts both on and off the field during their time as scholars.



Henderson on right after the on-penalties win at Peterborough

The LFE’s press release erroneously claimed Henderson had been handed a professional deal with the Blues, rather than a third year as a scholar which was actually what was on offer.

But we understand Henderson, who spent time on loan at Bury Town last season, has opted to turn this down and instead will be starting at Georgia State University in Atlanta later in the summer.





