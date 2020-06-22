Town Close to Announcing Ticket Rebate Options

Monday, 22nd Jun 2020 14:42 Town are close to announcing rebate options for season ticket and matchday ticket holders for the unplayed games from the end of the 2019/20 season. The Blues still had five matches left to play at home plus three away when the campaign was suspended on March 13th and eventually ended early and settled on points per game a fortnight ago. In April, owner Marcus Evans said that he expected a range of options to be offered to fans if the season wasn't completed. "The club will obviously recompense season ticket holders in some way," he said. "This has yet to be finalised and we would expect to take the lead from the EFL but refunds, complimentary tickets and/or credit towards future tickets for 2020/21 would be the most likely options. " Town should announce how they will be dealing with match tickets for the outstanding home and away matches later this week when it’s expected the options put to fans will include full refunds or credits towards future games. Their plans for season ticket holders are set to be announced at the start of July when we understand the compensation options are likely to include full refunds, the cash going towards future season tickets and credits on other club purchases. The delay to July is largely caused by the club switching to a new ticketing platform, SeatGeek, from July 1st which requires the move of their ticketing database. Additionally, most of the club’s off-field staff are currently on furlough, however, from July the scheme changes and they will working part-time and able to field queries from fans regarding issues relating to season ticket rebates. Town are believed to be facing higher rebates than any other club in League One having had five home games left to play - more than most other clubs - and with 2019/20 season ticket numbers approaching 12,000. It’s understood refunding everyone in full would cost somewhere between £800,000 and £1 million.

Photo: TWTD



